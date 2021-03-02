More than 430 million people worldwide are living with disabling hearing loss and this number that could grow to nearly 700 million by 2050 warned the first-ever World Report on Hearing (WRH). However many causes that lead to hearing loss can be prevented the report noted while calling for action to address hearing loss and ear diseases across the life course. The World Health Organization (WHO) will be launching the report tomorrow on the occasion of the World Hearing Day 2021. World Hearing Day is held on March 3 each year to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and