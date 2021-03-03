Every year this day (March 3) is marked World Hearing Day to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world. The theme for World Hearing Day 2021 is “Hearing care for All – Screen. Rehabilitate. Communicate”. The World Health Organization (WHO) is marking the World Hearing Day today with the launch of the first-ever World Report on Hearing (WRH). Globally over 400 million people worldwide are living with disabling hearing loss revealed the World Report on Hearing and warned that this number that could grow to nearly 700 million by 2050.