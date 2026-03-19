What to do immediately in first 10 minutes of heart attack - Top Cardiologist reveals life-saving tips

World Health Day 2026: Heart attack safety measures: Are you having a heart attack or is someone near you? What to do in the first 10 minutes to save a life. | #HumFitTohIndiaHit

Cardiologist explains what to do immediately in first 10 minutes of heart attack

Are you having a heart attack, or is someone near you showing clear signs of this fatal condition? You need to act fast! A heart attack is a fatal condition that occurs when the blood flow to the heart stops abruptly, either due to internal or external factors, such as stress, high cholesterol, uncontrolled high blood pressure, etc. While there are several ways to predict an impending heart attack, sometimes people confuse the symptoms as indicators for other health conditions. This is when things can turn dangerous. While managing heart health is important, one should also know the first few steps that needs to be followed if you or someone near you is experiencing a heart attack symptom.

Today, in this article, we will tell you how you can track the heart's health, and what exactly needs to be done during such emergency situation to stop it from turning fatal.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Haresh Mehta, Director - Interventional & Structural Cardiology, S.L.Raheja Hospital Mahim, Mumbai - A Fortis Associate, explained that the initial minutes of an Acute Myocardial Infarction are of utmost importance in determining survival and future coronary health. Let's understand more about heart health, and why taking care of the cardiac health is so important right now.

What Is An Acute Myocardial Infarction?

An Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) is an obstruction of blood flow to a portion of the heart muscle, most often caused by a clot forming in one of the coronary arteries. The first step in addressing this medical emergency is to identify the warning signals that occur before or immediately during an AMI. Commonly reported symptoms are: chest pressure or pain; pain or discomfort in the back, jaw, neck, or arm; shortness of breath; cold sweat; nausea; and extreme fatigue. Certain groups of people, particularly females and diabetics, may experience symptoms of AMI that are different from what the general population reports.

"Individual experiencing the above symptoms should stop all physical activities immediately, either sit or lie down in a position of comfort, and contact professional medical assistance immediately. The speed of the medical response will significantly improve the chances of the affected person surviving the AMI," says Dr Mehta.

What To Do In The First 10 Minutes of Heart Attack?

If someone has a heart attack and has access to aspirin (and they are not allergic), chewing a standard dose of aspirin can help prevent more blood clots from forming until medical professionals arrive. Additionally, staying calm and avoiding stress is essential in terms of reducing the workload placed on the heart. Because of this, a bystander should start performing CPR on someone who is unconscious and not breathing as soon as possible. They should also use an AED (automated external defibrillator) if one is available.

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Too often patients will ignore or wait until their symptoms subside, which delays receiving essential treatment for their heart attacks. You must remember that every second counts when a person is experiencing a heart attack. Acting within the first few minutes can minimize any damage to the heart muscle and increase the chance of a complete recovery.

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