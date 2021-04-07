This year the theme of World Health Day is to build a fairer healthier world. One of the most important things to keep in mind when you want to build a healthy future is to safeguard yourself from chronic diseases that can wreak havoc on your health. A recent trend report by Indus Health Plus has revealed that people in Maharashtra are susceptible to diabetes (27%) vitamin B12 deficiency (23%) dyslipidemia (17%) obesity (13%) followed by heart diseases (10%) and Anemia (10%). The key non-modifiable risk factor is the genetic makeup of an individual favoured by environmental age gender stress