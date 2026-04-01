World Health Day 2026: How your mind shapes eating habits and body image

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Apart from food and exercise that plays an important role for an overall wellbeing it is crucial to identify how our mind can quitely control your decision. As we approach World Health Day 2026, let's take a closer look in how your mind shapes eating habits and more.

World Health Day 2026: When it comes to maintaining good health, food and exercise are the first thing that comes to our mind by default. But experts say there is another powerful factor that quietly influences i.e. the mind that controls what, when and how we eat. From emotional eating to body image struggles there are several studies showing that the way we think and feel plays a significant role in shaping your relationship with food.

Mental health and overall wellbeing

Drawing attention to illnesses that are often ignored World Health Day is observed every year on April 7. As we step into a new month let's focus our attention towards holistic wellbeing where mental and physical health are deeply connected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health in general is simply not just the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. It explains, "Mental health is a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities to cope with normal stresses of life, work productively and make contributions to their community.

"Mental health is fundamental to our collective and individual ability as humans to think, feel and interact with people while earning a living and enjoying life. On this basis the promotion, protection and restoration of mental health can be regarded as a vital concern of individuals, communities and societies throughout the world."

The psychology of eating disorder

Our eating habits are mostly driven by more than hunger as per healthcare professionals. A study released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) highlights that stress, boredom, anxiety and even happiness can influence the way you choose your food. Scientists define this habit with a term known as emotional eating when food becomes a coping mechanism rather than a response to physical hunger. Researchers from the NIH further suggest that the increase in cortisol (stress hormone) can lead to cravings for high-calorie, sugary or fatty foods, a pattern that can affect both weight and overall health as time goes by.

Tips to Cope With Anxiety-Induced Eating Disorder

According to Dr. Darshan Yallapa Jotibannad, Consultant Psychiatrist, SPARSH Hospital, Infantry Road, Bangalore people often develop anxiety-induced eating disorders when food becomes a coping mechanism for emotional distress rather than physical hunger. Therefore managing this condition requires addressing both mental health and eating patterns together. Here are some essential tips to reduce anxiety-induced eating disorders:

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Practice mindful eating

Maintaining regular meal timings

Identifying emotional triggers to regain control

Stress-management techniques

Seeking professional support from a psychologist or nutritionist

Build a supportive environment and focus on self-compassion rather than guilt

Seek professional support from a psychiatrist or psychologist

Additionally Dr. Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare - Healthcity further explains that when someone is anxious or depressed they may view themselves in a distorted way and may turn to food for control or comfort. He says that social media perpetuates the idea of unrealistic body images which continues to add to the cycle. Dr. Kumar advises, "In order to establish a healthy mindset it takes a combination of building your own self-awareness i.e. having a limit on how often you compare yourself with others."

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