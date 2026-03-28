World Health Day 2026: How UTIs differ in men and women, expert debunks common myths

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most commonly diagnosed bacterial infections in clinical practice but they are often misunderstood and mistreated in medical settings.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections which can occur in people of any age. The epidemiological study shows that UTI cases increased by approximately 66 per cent between 1990 and 2021 resulting in almost 4.49 billion cases worldwide. The rising death count demonstrates how extensive the problem has become because it now affects a wider area than before and affects more people than before.

Most people do not know UTI symptoms because it spreads widely as a viral infection. When individuals don't understand these risks they resort to improper treatments which leads to extended time to identify the problem. This can make it impossible to cure the infection on time leading to prolonged suffering and can render infections incurable as antibiotics lose their edge against resistant bugs.

Let's debunk some of the most common myths about how UTIs impact men and women differently as per Dr. Palak Dewan, Consultant, Gynaecology, RG STone Hospital:

Myth 1: UTIs happen only to women

Fact: The common perception that UTIs affect only women does not reflect the actual situation. The belief exists because women are more prone to UTIs during pregnancy and menopause due to their physical characteristics. According to data 67 per cent of UTI cases affect females while males represent 33 per cent of total cases. Men are more susceptible to these infections and younger men experience lower UTI rates which increase as they progress through life. Factors like an enlarged prostate, kidney stones, the use of catheters or underlying metabolic issues can all lead to a UTI in men.

Myth 2: Burning sensation during urination

Burning sensation during urination serves as a common symptom yet it does not confirm the presence of a UTI. The stinging sensation experienced by women results from multiple factors such as soap irritation, dehydration, kidney stones and sexually transmitted infections. Whereas men experience burning sensation as a symptom that relates to urethritis instead of a typical bladder infection. Self-diagnosis should be avoided because different health conditions display similar symptoms. The medical professional needs to perform a urine culture or analysis to determine the exact medical condition.

Myth 3: Old antibiotics from last time will fix it

Many times people take leftover medicines from their last infection thinking it'll work but it can be dangerous in certain situations. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)advises against unsupervised antibiotic use since every individual's body needs are different, prescriptions can vary too based on their medical history. Doctors usually check symptoms by doing a urine test before starting treatment because UTIs in men are usually more complex mainly involving the prostate. If the wrong medicine or duration is used, symptoms may go away for a short time but can return later in a more resistant form.

You may like to read

Myth 4: Bacteria in urine always need treatment

Bacteria without symptoms also known as asymptomatic bacteriuria in medical term usually get a pass. Guidelines from Europe and beyond say treating it unnecessarily boosts resistance and recurrences unless you're pregnant or prepping for urology work. Spotting the difference saves antibiotics for when they count.

Myth 5: Natural drinks can cure UTIs

They might help flush things or prevent recurrent infections in some people but they won't eliminate an active infection especially with fever and side pain. A recent workplace study stressed hydration for prevention but that's not a cure. If you notice kidney problems involving high fever, back pain and vomiting, delaying treatment can raise complications in the future.

What Prevention Looks Like in Real Life

The body composition of males and females is different, and so are their preventive measures. For women, these measures are simple: to stay hydrated, avoid holding urine, and follow basic hygiene practices, which include wiping front to back and avoiding harsh intimate washes and urinating after physical intercourse.

Postmenopausal women must evaluate their hormones and anatomical structures when they experience recurrent infections. Men need to identify their primary health issues which include prostate blockage, diabetes, stones and birth defects because urinary tract infections in men usually result from hidden urinary passage blockages.

Anyone can get UTIs but women get them more often, while men have to check for the underlying cause. The smart play for everyone is to test to confirm, skip self-diagnosis and view recurrent infections as a serious issue and evaluate them rather than repeating treatment.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.