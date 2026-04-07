World Health Day is that health begins with awareness and prevention. While conversations around chronic diseases are often talked about, conditions like oral cancer are often ignored. Oral cancer is on the rise globally, particularly in countries like India, where tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and lifestyle factors significantly increase the risk. In this context, dentists are not just caregivers but critical frontline defenders in the early detection of oral cancer.

Why oral cancer often goes undetected?

According to Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited, "Oral cancer is unique because there are no noticeable symptoms that would cause a patient to seek care. Thus, they are generally able to avoid a medical procedure and are often caught late in the disease process because the disease is far advanced."

Detecting early stages of oral cancer?

"Oral cancer can be detected through masked examinations and screenings. This initial cancer detection occurs because of an elaborate examination that is an intricate part of screening, while other health care providers frequently screen in a more cursory manner, merely looking for anything out of the ordinary in the body's tissues that could cause concern. Dentists scrutinise the soft tissues, organs, and larger structures whilst assessing the oral area for any abnormalities. Dentists are aware of the need for additional extensive examinations, like biopsies, for lesions that are suggestive, unexplained, and persistent," the doctor added.

Surrounding patient education, dentists must emphasise risk factors and preventive measures. Awareness might becentre based; however, patient goals can be achieved sociologically by inciting community goals like tobacco cessation, lowered alcohol intake, and improved oral health.

Moreover, dental professionals can help in advocating health to patients by encouraging the practice of self-examination. For example, patients need to identify and take action in a timely manner to address the occurrence of non-healing oral cancer, lumps, and shifts in tissues in the oral cavity. When these behaviours are self-initiated, they are more likely to become habitual.

Every year on April 7, attention turns to health yet care alone isn't enough. Spotting trouble before it grows matters just as much. A visit to the dental chair might reveal more than cavities. Often, those trained in oral health are first to notice odd changes linked to serious illness. Catching these signs early on, alters paths.

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Highlights:

World Health Day is observed on April 7 every year. Oral cancer is one of the cancers that is rising globally and should not be overlooked. If you feel or detect any signs of oral cancer or dental problem, consult the dentist immediately.

Why regular dental checkups matter for early detection?

Detecting early signs of oral cancer is possible. Routine checkups open a window through which dentists step, standing guard before trouble grows. Early detection slips into place when visits become habit instead of afterthoughts. Looking back at what matters most is something small that hits hard - a routine visit to the dentist might do more than expected.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.