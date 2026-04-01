World Health Day 2026: Silent lifestyle diseases in young adults, early signs you should never ignore

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Silent lifestyle diseases are rising in young adults. Know early warning signs of diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, and fatty liver to take timely action.

When we talk about lifestyle diseases, they are no longer limited to older adults. Young people in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with conditions that develop quietly over time, often without obvious symptoms. Because these diseases are "silent", they can advance without showing clear symptoms until they result in severe health complications.

In an exclusive conversation with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Physician, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, explained, "It's becoming increasingly common for young adults to develop 'silent' lifestyle conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and fatty liver without apparent symptoms. These conditions are often diagnosed at such an early stage, ignoring its early signs and symptoms like unexplained weight gain, extreme fatigue or irregular periods in women, headaches and abdominal bloating."

Why are young adults at risk?

According to the World Health Organisation, sitting too much, excessive screen time, unhealthy nutrition, stress and sedentary lifestyle play an important role. Well, the answer to this lies in our lifestyle. Even those who appear physically fit aren't necessarily internally healthy. You can work out most days of the week and still be at risk if you run on packaged snacks, five hours of sleep, and caffeine.

Early signs of diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes usually starts gradually. Here are the early signs and symptoms that one should not ignore:

Excessive thirst and urination

Weight loss or gain

Unintentional increase or decrease in body weight

Blurred vision

Slow-healing wounds

Early signs of hypertension

The doctor further explained that, "High blood pressure is a major contributing factor to India's already high rates of heart disease and stroke. Compared to many other populations, Indians have cardiovascular disease at a younger age. As a result, ignoring BP in your 20s is not safe. It's setting you up for problems sooner than later in life." Early signs include,

Frequent headaches

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Dyspnoea on slight exertion

Occasional chest discomfort

Early signs of PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is becoming a common condition in young women. It's associated with hormone and insulin imbalance. Early signs include:

You may like to read

Irregular or missed periods

Hair growth and facial hair

Persistent acne

Weight gain, particularly around the waist

Trouble losing weight

Early signs of fatty liver

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is another condition with hidden early signs. The early signs of this disease include:

Persistent fatigue

Slight abdominal pain (particularly in the upper right)

Unexplained weight gain

Abnormal liver tests with bloodwork

Simple steps to stay protected

Follow these simple lifestyle choices to stay protected. They are as follows:

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Consume balaned diet Do regular exercise Reduce stress through meditation, yoga, or other activities Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep Avoid smoking and alcohol Go for regular health checkups

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.