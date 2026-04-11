is your heart at risk? 5 Lifestyle mistakes that could damage your arterial blood flow and cause cardiac arrest

Cardiac arrest cases are rising due to unhealthy lifestyle habits like poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, and sleep deprivation. Here are the lifestyle mistakes that could be silently damaging your heart and how to prevent them.

Why cardiac arrest cases are increasing Lifestyle mistakes that could be damaging your heart

The number of cardiac arrest cases is soaring all over the world, particularly among young adults, and lifestyle habits are one of the largest causes of this threatening trend. In contrast to a heart attack, cardiac arrest occurs without any warning when the heart ceases to beat because of an electrical perturbation. Analysts report that bad daily lifestyles, stress, and unhealthy habits are silently killing the heart and putting people in danger of a sudden heart attack.

Expert take on increasing cardiac cases

Dr. Praveen Raman Mishra, Associate Consultant, Cardiac Sciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity reveals, "The time spent at work, stress, lack of sleep, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive drinking are slowly ruining the heart health in the long run. People are so convinced that only the older adults are at risk because of the sedentary lifestyles, the increased cases of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and unmanaged cholesterol levels. The consumption of processed food rich in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats most of the time contributes to the load. By overlooking routine check-ups, one will also imply that the indicators are usually not detected before something serious happens."

Lifestyle mistakes that could be damaging your heart

Here are some of the lifestyle mistakes that you need to take care of:

Physical inactivity: Physical inactivity is one of the greatest lifestyle errors. Long sedentary hours, sitting at the laptops, and low levels of activity during the day makes the hearts muscles weak and influence blood circulation. Exercise can be used to maintain the heart-related factors of blood pressure, cholesterol and weight. Although this does not require marathon running, 30 minutes of walking per day can do wonders to the heart. Unhealthy foods and processed foods: Consumption of excessive junk food, oily food and processed snacks may cause the level of cholesterol to increase, and block the arteries. High salt food elevates blood pressure, and some sugary foods can increase the chances of diabetes and obesity, among others, which are significant risk factors of cardiac arrest. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and lean protein must be considered as heart healthy diet. Stress and lack of sleep: Stress is a natural aspect of contemporary life, yet a persistent form of stress may increase the blood pressure and cause cardiac arrhythmia. Another risk that is not evident is lack of sleep. Any amount of sleep that is less than 6 hours a day may lead to heart disease, high blood pressure and cardiac arrest. Sleeping well enables the heart to rest and work well. Smoking, alcohol, and energy drinks: Smoking causes blood vessels to degenerate, and it decreases blood oxygen levels, increasing the investment of the heart. Overconsumption of alcohol causes the heart muscles to weaken in the long run. Young people have been drinking energy drinks that are rich in caffeine and stimulants that may cause irregular heartbeat rate and lead to sudden heart attack.

Ignoring warning signs

Individuals disregard such early symptoms as chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, dizziness, and irregular heartbeat. Health checkups should be done regularly, particularly to individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or those with a history of heart disease in their family.

The rise in cases of cardiac arrest is mostly attributed to the contemporary lifestyle. The positive thing is that the majority of risk factors can be prevented. Exercise, healthy dieting, stress reduction, sleep, and avoiding smoking can contribute strongly towards risk reduction. Your lifestyle habits determine your heart health, and therefore simple lifestyle change today can ensure serious heart problems to be avoided tomorrow.

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