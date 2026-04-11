is your heart at risk? 5 Lifestyle mistakes that could damage your arterial blood flow and cause cardiac arrest

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The number of cardiac arrest cases is soaring all over the world, particularly among young adults, and lifestyle habits are one of the largest causes of this threatening trend. In contrast to a heart attack, cardiac arrest occurs without any warning when the heart ceases to beat because of an electrical perturbation. Analysts report that bad daily lifestyles, stress, and unhealthy habits are silently killing the heart and putting people in danger of a sudden heart attack.
Dr. Praveen Raman Mishra, Associate Consultant, Cardiac Sciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity reveals, "The time spent at work, stress, lack of sleep, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive drinking are slowly ruining the heart health in the long run. People are so convinced that only the older adults are at risk because of the sedentary lifestyles, the increased cases of obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and unmanaged cholesterol levels. The consumption of processed food rich in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats most of the time contributes to the load. By overlooking routine check-ups, one will also imply that the indicators are usually not detected before something serious happens."
Here are some of the lifestyle mistakes that you need to take care of:
Individuals disregard such early symptoms as chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, dizziness, and irregular heartbeat. Health checkups should be done regularly, particularly to individuals with high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, or those with a history of heart disease in their family.
The rise in cases of cardiac arrest is mostly attributed to the contemporary lifestyle. The positive thing is that the majority of risk factors can be prevented. Exercise, healthy dieting, stress reduction, sleep, and avoiding smoking can contribute strongly towards risk reduction. Your lifestyle habits determine your heart health, and therefore simple lifestyle change today can ensure serious heart problems to be avoided tomorrow.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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