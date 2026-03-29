World Health Day 2026: Is spongiotic dermatitis the cause of your itchy, inflamed skin?

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World Health Day 2026: Taking care of your skin nowadays is not about moisturisers or undergoing medical procedures. It is all about knowing what your body is responding and making conscious lifestyle decisions by understanding when to get the appropriate care. As we celebrate World Health Day 2026 which falls on 7 April annually, it is time to question whether we are listening to what our skin is attempting to say or we are just covering up. Let's delve deeper to understand what spongiotic dermatitis is often attributed to allergies or change of season.
Spongiotic dermatitis isn't a disease but it's a term that describes what skin looks like under a microscope. Dr. Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital is actually a sign of a buildup among skin cells that leads to their separation. This causes swelling, redness, itching and oozing. In her words, "Spongiotic dermatitis is often seen in eczema, atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. It refers to the process while eczema or contact dermatitis is the diagnosis." Here are different types of dermatitis and this is how spongiotic dermatitis is different from others:
Dr. Kohli explains that stress increases the production of chemicals that weaken the skin barrier and activate signals. She told Healthline that potential triggers include water, high temperatures, delicate fabrics and air conditioning. Another factor that may lead to increased inflammation according to Dr. Kohli is what you eat such as processed foods and sugar including foods to which you're sensitive.
The dermatologist said, "The main feature of dermatitis is itching sometimes it's intense enough to disrupt sleep because inflammation stimulates nerve endings in the skin. Some people have a reaction that leads to inflammatory chemicals which activate itch pathways."
"Genetics, allergies, microbiome disruption and psychological strain can reduce the itch threshold. Scratching the skin compromises its barrier resulting in an itch-scratch cycle that continues to foster inflammation," she continued. "Diagnosis usually starts with an assessment by reviewing triggers, work-related exposures, skincare items, stress factors and family background. If the presentation is unclear or doesn't respond to treatment a skin biopsy could confirm the existence of spongiosis. Patch testing is crucial when allergic contact dermatitis is suspected."
Early symptoms of spongiotic dermatitis include:
Tips to prevent spongiotic dermatitis:
Steps to manage spongiotic dermatitis:
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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