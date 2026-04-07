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World Health Day 2026: Unhealthy habits that are practised daily are escalating the risk of chronic illnesses, particularly among young adults due to weight gain, among other complications, such as hypertension. Some of the significant causes of the increasing pace of health problems caused by lifestyle choices are long working hours, poor eating patterns, sleep deprivation, and stress.
Dr. Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity reveals, "Lazy habits, excessive sitting, regular intake of processed and high salt foods, abnormal eating hours, lack of sleep, and increasing levels of stress are all factors that are contributing to this increasing menace. Not everyone might be aware that the fact of a gradual increase in weight is not only a cosmetic problem; it is a high risk factor for the development of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and other metabolic disorders. The situation is further aggravated by stress and the lack of physical activity, which impacts hormones and circulation and the general health of the cardiovascular system. The most alarming fact is that such changes usually proceed without symptoms, and at the initial stages, it is not easy to notice anything, which also means that the damage can accumulate with time."
Here's how modern lifestyle is putting your health at risk:
The positive aspect is that lifestyle diseases can be avoided. Eating healthy foods, physical exercise, sleeping at the right time, drinking plenty of water, and stress management are some of the simple changes that can prevent weight gain and high blood pressure. It is also important that after a period of time, they check their blood pressure, sugar levels and cholesterol.
Lifestyle in modern days may be convenient but it is also threatening our health. Weight gain and hypertension are not medical issues but lifestyle issues. Small but regular healthy changes in everyday life will help you to keep healthy and spend longer and healthier life.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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