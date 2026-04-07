World Health Day 2026: Expert shares how bio banking, genetics and early screening are redefining disease prevention in India #FitIndiaHitIndia

Expert details it is not only modern technology that enhance the role of preventive healthcare but simple yet effective measures like early detection, accessible and understanding the broad population is crucial for redefining healthcare in India. .

World Health Day 2026: For decades healthcare in India has significantly followed a reactive model where patients typically seek medical attention only after symptoms appear often when a disease has already progressed. While this approach has helped treat millions the future of healthcare lies in shifting earlier, smarter and more precisely.

Dr. Jagriti Yadav, Medical Director, Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences told Healthsite that through certain practices such as biological samples, mapping the genetic risk and using targeted diagnostics at primary care can increase the possibility of identifying high risk individuals before the onset of disease. But this particular transition must be evaluated with the broader public health system of India where the access, affordability and clinical relevance continue to remain critical as the technology advances.

India's journey toward predictive and preventive medicine

Healthcare is no longer just about curing disease but about identifying risk and intervening based on early diagnosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data non-communicable diseases mainly account for around 60 to 65 per cent of deaths in India with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancers leading the particular burden. Dr. Yadav highlights that adoption of preventive healthcare continues to remain inconsistent due to significant differences between the urban and rural populations indicating the need for systematic strengthening.

Potential and practical challenges of biobanking

Closely aligning with the World Health Day 2026theme i.e 'Together for health. Stand with science'biobanking is emerging as a critical pillar of modern preventive healthcare. Dr. Yadav explains, "Biobank systematically collecting and preserving biological samples such as blood, tissue and DNA where it builds rich and longterm datasets that help scientists decode disease patterns.

"In India, this is quite relevant due to generic diversity of country and underrepresentation in the global data assets specifically. Biobanking also raises significant type of concerns related to privacy of data, well informed consent, long term cost of storage and regulation clarity as well. India also lacks a fully standardised national framework for the large scale bio governance which may also reduce uniform adoption and trust as well."

Early screening as the first line of defense

The power of preventing most illnesses ultimately lies in timely screening where routine health check-ups, cancer screenings, metabolic assessments and organ-specific evaluations can detect silent conditions before they become critical. Yet according to Dr. Yadav large scale of adoption in India usually requires more than awareness which demands affordability, infrastructure and integration into one of the most primary healthcare systems. She said, "Public health programmes should focus on well standardises screening protocols and ensuring accessibility across all social and economic groups to make prevention truly inclusive."

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Where does Indian medical standard lie ahead

According to Dr. Yadav as healthcare systems evolve integrating biobanking, genetics and early screening will play a defining role in shaping a more proactive and resilient healthcare ecosystem. However its level of success in India will mainly depend on innovation with equity, strengthening of regulatory frameworks and building public trust with the help of transparency and ethical practices as well.

"Preventive healthcare is not only based on modern technology but it is also about making early detection, accessible and understanding the broad population," she concludes. "In doing so it has the potential to redefine healthcare in India not just by extending life but by improving its quality."

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