World Health Day 2026: Choosing progress over perfection for better mental health #FitIndiaHitIndia

Experts note that concentrating on making progress instead of achieving perfection will help with mental health issues especially in a world full of stress and comparison.

World Health Day 2026: The simple idea of focusing on progress and not perfection is catching on as mental health professionals focus on the importance of positive thinking with regard to general mental health. With the pressure to 'have it all together' increasing, shifting the attention from perfection to progress can have a great impact on how people handle stress, anxiety and everyday issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) mental health is not just the absence of illness but it is a state of wellbeing in which people are able to manage stress, work productively and help their communities. However unrealistic expectations and constant comparison with others upset this balance and lead to feelings of inadequacy and exhaustion.

Importance of positive thinking

Positive thinking does not mean brushing off difficulties or forcing yourself to be happy. Instead it involves handling situations with the right mindset that takes into account difficulties but only pays attention to what can be controlled. The National Institute of Health (NIH) notes that having a positive outlook can help reduce stress levels, improve one's ability to cope and even support one's physical health over time.

Experts explain that when individuals look at small wins instead of the unattainable perfection it helps build resilience. Reducing the emotional composite associated with an individual's experience of failure is bound to ensure that resilience is fostered by availing a guide on how to respond to failure.

Positive thinking helps with stress management and can even improve your health. Researchers continue to explore the effects of positive thinking and optimism on health. Health benefits that positive thinking may provide include: https://t.co/Kvh7UW5Wotpic.twitter.com/zW62AUATE6 Mayo Clinic (@MayoClinic) February 24, 2022

Pressure of perfection

Perfectionism is often associated with anxiety and low self-esteem particularly when someone strives for unrealistic expectations in work or appearance. Striving for unattainable levels of perfection over an extended period of time can result in increased levels of stress which may eventually cause negative impacts on your physical and psychological wellbeing. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that chronic stress has negative effects upon one's body's ability to have restful sleep to defend the body from infections and increases the risk of developing mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety.

Talking about toxic positivity MS Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai states, "When people are too positive they might ignore their feelings to look happy. This can make you feel bad and keep your feelings to yourself. Being healthy means being able to be upset and still feel hopeful. Don't be too hard on yourself if you feel sad, angry or scared.

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She continued, "Dealing with your emotions honestly not just forcing an attitude helps your overall wellbeing. You feel better when you're honest about your emotions. It's okay to not be okay, being kind to yourself when you're struggling is important. It helps you grow and feel better in the long run."

Simple habits can support your mental health more than you think. Small steps - taken consistently - can make a meaningful difference. pic.twitter.com/OCyxc0MP1q Vibrant Emotional Health (@vibrantforall) February 28, 2026

Start with small steps

To help yourself succeed you can start by creating small and easy goals. For example it is important to have a consistent daily routine, practice gratitude and create realistic expectations for you to have established a way to make progress toward your goal. According to mental health professionals acknowledging accomplishments can enhance an individual's confidence and determination. As time passes these accomplishments allow the person to build a positive cycle of success. The individual can then use this positive cycle of success to face challenges as the individual now has the ability to overcome obstacles without becoming discouraged.

MS Dordi said, "Positive thinking works best when it is based on reality and not denial. Start by accepting how you feel then question thoughts that aren't helpful like asking yourself 'Is this really true?' 'Whats another way to look at this?'

She adds, "Being thankful for things can help you focus on the good without ignoring the bad. Things like staying active and being around supportive people can also make a significant change. Focus on what you can control and don't try to force yourself to be optimistic. Over time this helps you develop a mindset that lets you feel hopeful and honest at the same time."

The clinical psychologist also encourages you to stop self-talk by noticing the thoughts that keep coming and writing them down. Followed by finding the distortions in your thinking such as thinking everything is terrible or you are a total failure. She encourages being kind to yourself like you would to a friend. Techniques from Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) like keeping thought records and doing experiments work well. Keeping up with these habits allows people to manage challenging thoughts and help build healthier thinking patterns.

Our mindset is so important. Do we see paths to progress? Do we thank people for their time and efforts? Do we appreciate what's working well in our lives? Do we use our own strengths to help make the world a better place? #wednesdaymotivation#PositiveVibes#mindsetpic.twitter.com/6e41EVypAL Beth Frates MD (@BethFratesMD) March 4, 2026

Importance of a healthy mindset

To establish a positive mindset it requires ongoing effort and consistency over a period of months. Some simple tips you can follow to develop a positive mind include mindfulness, exercise and social support. World Health Day 2026 serves as a reminder that mental wellbeing is not about achieving perfection but about making steady progress. Making a small shift towards realistic goals and positive thinking may allow individuals to build resilience and improve their quality of life.

MS Dordi concludes by stating that if thinking feels hard then start small by focusing on good thoughts that you believe. The expert advises not to feel ashamed to seek support by considering therapy as changing your thinking takes time and effort.

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