World Health Day 2026: Are dark circles more than just sleep deprivation? #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Dark circles are not just a result of tiredness but it can be a result of many other factors both internally and externally. Thus dark circles must be treated holistically.

Dark circles under the eyes are often regarded as a simple consequence of inadequate sleep. Although sleep deprivation is a common cause of dark circles under the eyes it is certainly not the only one. The truth is that dark circles under the eyes may be a consequence of a number of factors or a combination of other factors. It is important to understand the cause of dark circles under the eyes in order to effectively manage the condition.

Pigmentation and skin

The first cause of dark circles under the eyes is increased pigmentation. Experts say that the skin under the eye may become darker due to increased melanin deposition which is often a consequence of increased rubbing of the eyes among people suffering from allergies. Otherwise dark circles under the eyes may also be a hereditary condition.

Thin skin and visible blood vessels

It is a natural phenomenon for the skin to be very thin and delicate in the eye region. In this context, the blood vessels become more prominent reflecting a bluish or purplish hue. According to Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi such conditions are commonly observed in people who are more stressed, tired or have not had proper sleep. In addition improper blood circulation or congestion can also cause this discolouration to become more prominent resulting in dark circles.

Structural factors and ageing

The healthcare professionals further said that dark circles do not necessarily have to do with skin colour alone. He explained, "Structural factors can also play a significant role in causing dark circles. It is possible for people to have hollows in their eye region as they age or even in their younger years. It is important to note that people can have a combination of skin colour, blood vessels and structural factors which can cause more prominent dark circles to appear."

Lifestyle triggers not to be ignored

There are several lifestyle triggers that can cause dark circles to appear more prominent. These include too much time spent in front of screens, lack of water intake, smoking and drinking too much alcohol. Dr. Amit told Healthsite that these habits not only affect the quality of skin but can also cause problems with sleep.

Underlying medical conditions

The healthcare professional further said that dark circles can be a symptom of a medical condition which is why it is important to treat them as such. Iron Deficiency Anemia and Hypothyroidism can cause pale and puffy skin causing dark circles to appear more prominent. In addition to this allergic reactions like allergic rhinitis can also cause dark circles to be more visible.

You may like to read

What can you do?

Dr. Amit suggests that the first step in treating dark circles is to make a few changes to your lifestyle. Here's what you can do to achieve an even skin tone all over your face:

Get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night Drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water each day Reducing your screen time Abstaining from smoking or alcohol can also help you get rid of dark circles

When to seek medical advice

Dark circles do not go away overnight so you must leave dark circles unattended. Dr. Amit told Healthsite that if dark circles persist for more than 2 to 3 months even after you make the necessary changes to your lifestyle then you must consult a doctor.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.