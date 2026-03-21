World Health Day 2026: 10 essential health tests every woman should prioritise for better overall well-being

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: Here are the 10 essential health tests every woman should prioritise for early detection, disease prevention, and overall well-being this World Health Day 2026.

Women are often labelled as complicated, a phrase we hear far too often in our society. However, many of the emotional or behavioural changes people quickly dismiss as overreaction, stress, or mood swings can actually be linked to underlying health factors. Hormonal fluctuations, nutritional deficiencies, sleep patterns, and mental health all play a significant role in how a woman feels and responds to situations. Rather than reducing these experiences to assumptions, it is important to look at women's health more closely and understand the biological and psychological factors that influence their well-being.

On the occasion of World Health Day, here are 10 important tests that Dr Vynetta D, Pathologist, Orange Health Labs, recommends to help identify potential health issues and gain a better understanding of a woman's overall health:

Thyroid Function Test (TFT)

Evaluates thyroid hormone levels (TSH, T3, T4) which regulate metabolism, heart rate, and energy levels. It helps diagnose conditions like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism that often manifest as fatigue, weight changes, or mood shifts.

Estradiol (E2)

Measures the level of estradiol, a key estrogen hormone responsible for reproductive health. The test helps assess ovarian function and can provide insights into menstrual irregularities, fertility concerns, and menopausal symptoms.

Prolactin Test

Measures prolactin levels, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland. Elevated levels can affect menstrual cycles, fertility, and hormonal balance.

HbA1c (Glycosylated Haemoglobin)

Tracks are used to improve the average of the blood sugar levels of the past three months.It is a crucial indicator of diagnosing and controlling diabetes as well as learning glucose management in the long term.

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Ferritin Test

Determines the degree of iron storage in the body.The level of ferritin is also low and is often a result of fatigue which is a symptom of an iron deficiency or anaemia.

Luteinizing Hormone

A blood test that determines the concentration of luteinizing hormone in the blood.The test is important to study fertility, reproductive disorders, and puberty issues among children.

Follicle Stimulating Hormone:

The test determines the extent of FSH in your blood, which is a major factor that affects reproductive health in both genders and this test plays a major role in regulating the menstrual cycle in women.

Beta hCG Test

A blood test that is used to measure the level of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in the blood to confirm pregnancy and early pregnancy well-being.

Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH)

Assesses ovarian reserve and offers information on fertility potential, estimating the number of eggs left.

Urine Culture & Sensitivity

Determines the presence of bacteria or yeast in the urine and aids the diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTIs) to help administer specific treatment.

On this World Health Day, the discussion of the health of women should not be labelled and misjoined. Most of the daily symptoms may have medical explanations and they should be given attention. Frequent examination and health testing should contribute to earlier detection of potential problems and contribute to improved long-term well-being. The future of health can be the focus of today and tomorrow.

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