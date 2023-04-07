World Health Day 2023: How Can India Achieve 'Health For All' Goal?

Every patient should have access to comprehensive quality healthcare

On World Health Day 2023, let's talk about the existing gaps in Indian healthcare and what is needed to be done to achieve "Health For All" goal.

Today, the World Health Day 2023 is being observed across the globe with the theme "Health For All." Indeed, good health is the real treasure, if we are healthy, we can do anything. The 7th of April every year is dedicated as World Health Day to highlight the importance of maintaining good health and raise awareness about health issues affecting people all over the globe. On this occasion, we would like to draw your attention to some of the major health-related issues facing India as well as things that are needed to be done urgently to improve healthcare in the country and achieve the goal of "Health For All."

Every patient should have access to comprehensive quality healthcare

"As we celebrate World Health Day and its theme of 'health for all,' it reminds us of the urgent need to ensure that every patient in the country has access to comprehensive quality healthcare," said Dr. Lohith G Reddy, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Clinical lead Radiomics & AI in cancer, Clinical Director Immuno RAD, HCG Hospital, Bengaluru.

Dr. Reddy emphasized the need to focus on cutting-edge technologies in cancer care.

He stated, "Cancer treatment is evolving in India, mainly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Hence, the scalability of technology in cancer care becomes essential for providing continuous care while keeping the highest standards across all geographies. In cancer care, enhancing primary prevention through effective screening and early diagnosis would be a practical approach. Screening has been shown to boost overall survival by spotting cancer in its early stages and placing it under the proper form of treatment. Patient-centric, precision approaches with cutting-edge technologies like radiation therapy, Artificial Intelligence, etc. need to be given strong emphasis and in turn with the implementation of value-based healthcare and hence the goal of achieving "Health for all."

Need to increase awareness about cancer

"Cancer is a word, not a sentence. This quote by John Diamond is a reminder that a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming and frightening, but it does not have to define the rest of your life. With proper treatment, support, and a positive outlook, many cancer patients are able to overcome this disease and lead fulfilling lives," noted Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

World Health Day is a time to raise awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment, and to support those who are currently battling this disease, he added.

You may like to read

"A healthy lifestyle is a journey, not a destination"

Health should be everyone's top priority This is the message Sujata Pawar, Co-founder and CEO of Avni, wants to spread on this day.

She said, "Today, we celebrate the importance of good health and well-being for people all around the world. At Avni, we believe that a healthy lifestyle is a journey, not a destination. It requires consistent effort, but the rewards are priceless. Let's take a moment to appreciate our bodies and minds and commit to making positive changes that will benefit us for years to come. Together, let's make health a top priority and work towards a healthier and happier world for all."

Access to healthcare should be a fundamental right

Mayank Arya, Co-founder at Yes Madam, has urged people to promote health equity and drive change toward building healthier and more equitable societies.

He stated, "In the uncertain times we find ourselves in, it is imperative that we ponder on the essence of World Health Day and drive change toward building healthier and more equitable societies. As a tech-enabled platform for home salon and wellness, it's our ardent belief that access to healthcare at one's doorstep is not merely a privilege but a fundamental right, and we all must aspire to champion this cause through collective efforts. Health, in all its dimensions, entails not just physical well-being but also mental health, which we deem to be equally important. We also propose the inclusion of Stress and Pain Management through SPA therapy as a holistic measure to mitigate the adverse effects of contemporary lifestyles without relying on medication. Moreover, we firmly believe that optimal health is pivotal to reducing Counterproductive Work Behavior and cultivating a thriving and sustainable work environment. On this World Health Day, we urge all to heed the clarion call for health equity and embark on a journey towards a healthier and happier tomorrow."

People should stay focused on their health goals

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO & Co-Founder, Gizmore, highlighted the health benefits of using smartwatches.

He stated, "An increasing number of people are now relying on smartwatches to track their daily movements and stay focused on their health goals. Smartwatches provide comprehensive insights that encourage people to stay active during the day. They also offer regular reminders such as staying hydrated, meditative breathing and movement reminders to motivate users. Also, users can monitor health data remotely."

Good health is not just about the absence of illness

On World Health Day, Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, wants people to remember that "Good health is not just about the absence of illness; it's about feeling and performing at your best. Small lifestyle changes can make a big difference in overall well-being."