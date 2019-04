Globally, countries have tried different healthcare delivery models and achieved varying degrees of success. From developed to the developing world, we have countries with working classes funding the governments’ excessive inefficiency in healthcare delivery. There are also instances where the private sector delivers services at higher prices to sustain itself and masses who have given up expectations of basic health services. However, if internal benchmarks within India be used across states, we have sufficient statistics to prove that some states have fared significantly better than the others.

Healthcare service delivery involves four components: Infrastructure, aptly trained professionals, financial enablers and aware patients along with policy framework encompassing all these.

Pertinent to India’s life cycle, intentions and policies have mostly been apt: Mandatory rural stint for doctors, price capping on identified drugs and consumables, insurance pools at state and centre levels, aggressive mass education programmes for hygiene, primary care centres in almost every rural establishment across the country, so on and so forth. It’s the execution that we need to work on.

Infrastructure

While one can argue that 1% to 1.5% of GDP being allocated to public healthcare is below the global benchmarks of over 6%, one cannot overlook that India has 5000 plus community health centres (planned for secondary and tertiary care) today, and over 25,000 primary health centres. Additionally, the National Health Policy is envisaging the development of 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres going forward. However, various studies by internal machinery and external critics have highlighted that while more infrastructure should be created, provision of services is marred more because of limited ability to man what we have already created.

Medical professionals

Our primary health centres have had over 10% vacancies for more than a decade now. At an overall level, this is not too bad, but comparison across states shows that five states have vacancy rates of over 35%. After 8 to 10 years of gruelling education, what we pay our young doctors for their mandated rural stints is not just disincentive to an individual, it directly impairs the eventual service levels to the rural masses in the long term. Consequently, doctors choose to converge towards urban centres with access to higher share of affording patients. Obviously, not all the trained medical professionals get gainfully deployed in the cities. If rural India offered good infrastructure and education platform for their families, lot of the doctors would happily switch sides.

Financial enablers

Ceiling the retail prices of drugs and consumables obviously benefits the end patients directly. However, in some instances, it is not so direct. For example, in the cardiology segment, capping of stent prices has led to the MNCs withdrawing their earlier higher-priced stents. The weaker section of the society, anyway used the lower-priced domestic stents, priced well below the imposed price caps.

Private Public Partnership models have been tried in various forms wherein governments have granted free lands to private operators, built and leased out ready hospitals in some cases and co-funded hospital projects as well. In all these cases, the private partner is contractually bound to provide complimentary services to the needy. However, adherence to terms may be tricky.

Bespoke insurance pools have also been created by multiple governments over the years to enable the weaker sections to access private sector healthcare delivery and now there is the Ayushman Bharat scheme. However, private sector chooses to stay away or participates perf-force because prices mandated under such schemes are unsustainable for any hospital enterprise. Muddled with this is the issue of delayed payment cycles by the intermediaries to hospitals. Smaller private hospitals cannot sustain through the bureaucracy of agencies involved in releasing payments on behalf of the government.

Ironically, one has to have a vehicle insurance while health insurance is not a legal obligation in India. Growth in insurance coverage has snowballed over the last decade though the reach is marginalized to urban /semi urban areas only. Relatively limited demographic spread in coverage and late-stage adoption of insurance lead to higher claim ratios and debilitating business proposition for insurance companies. Hopefully, this may change soon with the younger, educated generation entering the working class.

Aware patients

We are a very young nation. So, demand for costlier quaternary care services is much lesser vis-a-vis some of the developed/aged economies. Quite logically, central and state governments across regimes and budgets have consistently focussed on educating the masses on hygiene, nutrition and precautionary primary care. However, more needs to be done: Yes.

In India, the majority of chronic ailments and patient load emanates from hypertension and diabetes. Besides being hereditary, both have strong correlation with lifestyle. So, basic hygiene and healthier lifestyle can go a long way in reducing the demand for tertiary care services. These can be achieved independent of class, stratum and formal education. Aggressive campaigning to educate the masses on hygiene, precautionary care and nutrition has been the agenda of almost all the governments. But how does one get 1.3bn+ citizens to adhere to non-binding idealisms? That’s a challenge for sure.

Way forward

At multiple levels, India has fared very well in drafting and developing the public healthcare framework. Execution tweaks and tech-enabled monitoring can enhance yields. While the politburo has involved private sector in delivering the services, a stronger involvement of the private think-tank in overhauling the monitoring processes (of both public and private sector) has to be considered.

Being on the agenda of centre and state, multiple facilities, services and policies exist across the country but awareness of these is relatively low. Impetus on simplifying access and bringing the information on policy and infrastructure on common e-platforms may help reduce inter-state inefficiencies as well.

Besides providing Spelling Bee champions to the US, India has, for long, been providing thinkers, doctors, managers, nurses and technocrats to the world. Cumulative output of the last 70 years of government effort should not be underestimated. We need to bring the best minds together and use the existing resources more efficiently.

