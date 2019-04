Learn to catch the signs which tell you that you are doing fine healthwise. ©Shutterstock

WHO started the World Health Day campaign way back in 1950 with the motive of promoting awareness about physical and mental health and offer necessary support. This campaign also aims at making people understand the importance of universal health coverage. As we wait to celebrate World Health Day tomorrow, we help you understand your own health much better. Just the way there are odd body signals that tell you something is wrong with your body, there are signs, indicative of good health as well. On this World Health Day, we share the tell-tale signs of good health you didn’t know about.

#1. You have strong hair and nails



Poor nutrition (diet deficient in vitamin D and iron) can make your hair and nails weak and thin. Your body expresses low nutrition levels through the hair loss. It can be a sign of stress or hypothyroidism as well. Therefore, if you have thick and abundant hair and strong nails, you are healthy.

#2. You feel energetic



Illness causes fatigue. Problems like deficiency of iron, high sugar levels, anxiety and depression can lead to constant tiredness. However, if you do not feel fatigued and remain energetic throughout the day, you are likely to be fit and fine.

#3. You can handle your and others’ emotions well



If you are able to deal with daily stress and can pretty much handle others’ emotional problems as well, it’s time to feel confident about your mental health. Benefitting others with your behaviour is the sign of having a sound state of mind. You can understand your and others’ needs clearly only if you are healthy, psychologically.

#4. Your headache episodes are not frequent



Getting headache due to stress caused by your personal or professional life is common. And healthy people can effectively get rid of it themselves. However, if it happens frequently and persists for a longer duration, that means you are unhealthy.

#5. Your breathing issue doesn’t persist



Whenever you catch a cold, breathing becomes a bit difficult. However, it gets normal within a week. But if you are unhealthy, the problem will persist due to abnormalities in the nasal passage.

#6. Your friends are healthy



Birds of a feather flock together, runs the saying. Going by that logic, the health condition of your friends is a sign that you are healthy too. On many occasions, the life or lifestyle choices that we make are influenced by our associates. So, staying around people who are conscious about their health will naturally encourage you to take mindful decisions about your life and wellness. A research cited in the New England of Journal found that if your close friends piles up extra kilos, your chances of following suit increase 57 per cent.

#7. Your blood circulation is healthy



Good blood circulation helps in better delivery of nutrients and oxygen throughout the body. Bad blood circulation can lead to various diseases and conditions including cardiovascular disease, organ damage, numbness, leg ulcers, blood clot, strokes, and muscle cramp. If your body’s blood circulation is good, you are among the healthy population of the world.

#8. Your mouth smells good



Bad breath is a sign of suffering from gum disease, Sjogren’s syndrome (autoimmune disorder), kidney and liver diseases, reflux, diabetes, etc. As most of your immune function takes place in your gut, fresh breath shows that your gut health is good.

#9. You have a glowing skin



A healthy skin speaks volumes about your health and also reflects the impact of environmental factors on your body. Consistent colour of your skin and its smooth texture are signs of good health. While brittle skin reflects that your body is dehydrated, conditions like hypothyroidism and diabetes can potentially make your skin lose moisture. Moreover, dry and shiny patches on your skin are signs of atherosclerosis (narrowing of blood vessel and plaque build-up in the wall of the artery). Therefore, if your skin is glowing, be rest assured that you are in the pink of health.

#10. Your eye colour is normal



Eyes reveal your physical health status and state of mind. They tell whether you are tired or well-rested, drained out or loaded with energy, sad or happy. Bloodshot or yellow eyes are indicative of certain illnesses.

#11. You have optimal body weight



A person who is obese or has high hip-to-waist ratio, then he is likely to be suffering from high blood sugar levels, metabolic issues, cardiovascular problems, and also lack of self-esteem. Those extra kilos can also create problems in easy movement, for example, walking, running, or any other physical activity.

#12. You don’t have acne



Pimples, whiteheads, red bumps, or painful, pus-filled lumps are signs of acne. An acne breakout is reflective of underlying causes like stress, improper diet, and hormonal imbalance. In fact, it is also linked to polycystic ovarian syndrome PCOS (a hormonal disorder that is responsible for enlarged ovaries).

#13. You exercise daily



This is an important sign that you are healthy. Exercise benefits your health and well-being in innumerable ways. By burning your calories, exercise can improve your blood circulation, metabolism, and sleep. Also, it increases the levels of good cholesterol in the body and lowers the bad ones. In fact, daily exercise is good for your heart health too.

#14. You have pair of healthy gums



Gum disease is linked to heart disease and therefore we can say that it is not good for your physical health. Also, sore gum can be a sign of herpes whereas a pale one shows that you may be suffering from anaemia. Therefore, if you have a healthy gum, that means your body is doing well on many fronts.

#15. You poop at least once a day

Irregular bowel movement shows that there is something wrong with your digestive system. Magnesium deficiency in the body and emotional stress can be the culprit behind abnormal digestion and irregular bowel movement.

#16. Your pulse rate is 60 beats per minute

Though 60-100 beats per minute is considered to be the normal range for resting heart rate, the lower the better. A considerably slower pulse indicates that your heart doesn’t have to work too hard which increases its longevity.

#17. You don’t experience shortness of breath during normal activities



Shortness of breath is associated with problems like anxiety, chest pain, cough, and fatigue. This condition is called dyspnea and may be occurring due to conditions like asthma, heart attack, interstitial lung disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). If you are not facing shallow breathing problem during your normal daily work, you are going good with your health.

#18. Your urine colour is normal

Your urine colour says a lot about your health. It is the body’s liquid waste accumulated by your kidneys while filtering out the toxins. A pale-yellow coloured pee is normal. However, if it is dark yellow, you might be either dehydrated or suffering from liver problem. Moreover, blood in the urine is an indication of kidney damage. Clear urine is a sign that you are drinking enough water, which comes with very many health benefits.



#19. You have a pink tongue



Pink is the normal colour of your tongue. However, any change in your tongue colour could be a cause of concern. White coloured tongue indicates that you have got yeast infection, leukoplakia (overgrowth of cells), or oral lichen planus (an inflammatory disease). However, a red tongue can be a signal of vitamin deficiency. A black coloured tongue means you have bacterial or viral infection.

#20. You sleep well

If you are facing issues with your sleep, it may be because of some medical conditions you are suffering from. Insomnia occurs due to stress, anxiety, circadian rhythm disorders, or depression. You may not able to sleep properly also due to sleep aponea (sleep problem due to breathing issues). This is linked to problems like high blood pressure and heart attack. Normal sleep is a sign of normal blood pressure and a healthy gut.

#21. You have a good amount of saliva



For a balanced pH level in your mouth, saliva is important. It also cleans your teeth and prevents tooth decay. Saliva fights against germs and prevents bad breath as well.

#22. Your teeth are strong

Poor oral health and weak teeth are signs that you are stressed out. Also, tooth discoloration is an early sign of decay. Gaps between the teeth can cause trouble with your bite, too.

#23. You love to take on new challenges



Someone who is prepared to take on challenges is usually a confident person with a lot of will power and optimism. There are reams of research which associate all these three capacities with longevity.

#24. You are not too fond of soda

If you don’t drink soda, you are cutting back your risk of various serious ailments including high blood pressure, elevated insulin levels, fat deposition around the waist and even depression. The additives in soda are particularly harmful. Moreover, once your taste buds get habituated to artificial sweeteners that soda comes with, you will crave for more sweet, which may elevate your blood sugar levels and lead to weight gain.

#25. You had late menopause

Research reveals that delayed menopause decreases a woman’s risk of heart diseases. This a sign of good health for sure.