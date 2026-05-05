World Hand Hygiene Day: Why germs stay on your hands even after washing? Expert explains

Are you really cleaning your hands the right way? On World Hand Hygiene Day, experts warn that even after washing, germs can stay on fingertips, thumbs, and nails - hidden spots many children often miss.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 5, 2026 2:38 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Aditya Satish Kulkarni

Are your hands clean? Check what the expert wants you to know!

World Hand Hygiene Day: Even if you wash your hands every day, you may still be missing the spots where germs love to hide. On World Hand Hygiene Day, health experts say that quick handwashing often leaves behind bacteria and viruses on areas like the fingertips, thumbs, under the nails, and between the fingers. In children especially, these hidden germs can easily travel from school desks, toys, and playground surfaces straight to the mouth or food.

So, are you really washing your hands the right way? A paediatric expert explains the common mistakes people make and the germ hotspots that often stay behind even after washing.

Are You Washing Your Hands The Right Way?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Aditya Satish Kulkarni, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, explained that every year, World Hand Hygiene Day seeks to remind us that infection prevention begins with one of the simplest habits: clean hands. For children, this habit is even more important because their hands are often the fastest transport system for germs. They touch school desks, lunch boxes, toys, washroom handles, playground surfaces, elevator buttons, pets, soil, and then very naturally touch their mouth, nose, eyes, or food.

"As a paediatric gastroenterologist, I often see how small lapses in hand hygiene can translate into stomach infections. Many common childhood illnesses such as viral gastroenteritis, typhoid, hepatitis A, worm infestations, and food-borne infections, can spread through contaminated hands. The gut is often the final destination of germs picked up from the environment. The problem is not that children forget to wash their hands, but that they miss the hidden germ hotspots despite washing," Dr Kulkarni said.

Commonly missed areas include the fingertips, under the nails, the space between fingers, thumbs, wrists, and the back of the hands. These areas are the "blind corners". A child may quickly rub the palms and feel the job is done, but germs often remain in these neglected spots. Fingertips and nails are especially important because they directly come in contact with food. A biscuit, a fruit slice, a sandwich, or a tiffin snack can become a vehicle for germs within seconds if hands are not properly cleaned.

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How To Wash Hands Properly To Remove Germs

Parents should teach children that handwashing is not a splash-and-run activity. It should take around 20 seconds with soap and water. A practical trick is to ask the child to sing a short rhyme or count slowly while washing. The sequence should include palm-to-palm rubbing, back of hands, between fingers, thumbs, fingertips, under nails, and wrists. Think of it like cleaning a small map. If one corner is skipped, germs may still have a safe hiding place.

Best Times For Children To Wash Their Hands

The most important times to wash hands are before eating, after using the toilet, after playing outdoors, after coughing or sneezing, after touching pets, after coming home from school, and before handling food. In younger children, adults must supervise because good technique develops with repetition. Hand sanitisers can help when soap and water are not available, but they are not a complete replacement. When hands are visibly dirty, greasy, or soiled, washing with soap and water is better than using sanitisers. After toilet use and before meals, proper handwashing remains the gold standard.

Think Clean Hands Are Only For Preventing Coughs and Colds? Think Again!

Clean hands do more than prevent coughs and colds. They protect the child's gut, reduce school absenteeism, lower antibiotic misuse, and protect the entire family. Teaching children good handwashing is like giving them an invisible shield. It is simple, cheap, powerful, and one of the best health lessons we can pass on.

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