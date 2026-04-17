World Haemophilia Day 2026: Causes, risks and how to manage bleeding episodes

Haemophilia is a rare chronic medical condition but it is not a terminal illness. According to the Dr. Bilal the way forward is to build stronger healthcare systems and emphasize on preventive care in order to make sure that no patient is left undiagnosed or untreated.

No doubt living with a rare condition such as haemophilia can be overwhelming but did you know that this genetic bleeding disorder can be managed with awareness, care and timely treatment? From understanding what causes bleeding episodes to knowing how to handle them effectively, here is a simple expert-backed guide to help you navigate haemophilia better.

What is haemophilia?

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood fails to clot smoothly without any interruption. Several studies have pointed out that the condition arises as a result of a lack of clotting factors primarily factor IX (Haemophilia B) or factor VIII (Haemophilia A). According to Dr. Sheikh Bilal, Head of Department, Pathology, Government Medical College, Srinagar while haemophilia is rare it is highly manageable with good care and treatment.

Key factors that cause haemophilia

Haemophilia is typically hereditary implying that it is transmitted among families as a result of genetic mutations. It is mostly associated with males compared to females as they tend to be carriers. Rarely haemophilia may also occur without any family history due to a genetic mutation and this make even more crucial for the need to create awareness and early testing.

Importance of early diagnosis

The first and foremost step to care for haemophilia is diagnosis without which there would be no effective treatment to those in need says Dr. Bilal. Many cases go undiagnosed because of ignorance and inadequate diagnostic centres which is why enhancing healthcare systems, lab infrastructure and screening can be very beneficial to the outcomes.

Signs and symptoms of haemophilia

The symptoms of haemophilia may differ depending on the severity but some typical warning signs are:

Frequent nosebleeds

Easy bruising

Bleeding following injuries or surgery

Pain and swelling of the joints (because of bleeding inside the body)

Bloody Urine or stool

Dangers of leaving haemophilia untreated

It is important to note that haemophilia may cause severe complications if it is left untreated including:

You may like to read

Chronic joint damage

Bleeding on the inside of the muscle or organ.

Life-threatening brain haemorrhage

How to control bleeding episodes

Treatment of haemophilia is mostly based on the replacement of the missing clotting factors with certain methods such as :

Replacement therapy (Factor IX or VIII)

Emergency treatment of traumas

Not engaging in risky physical activities

Dr. Bilal also highlights the increasing trend of prophylactic treatment where patients are treated through regular factor replacement to avoid bleeding instead of treating it after it has taken place. The doctor says that this will not only decrease the number of visits to hospitals and enhance their quality of life but also decrease long-term complications.

With advancements in treatment and proper care people with haemophilia can lead active, fulfilling lives. It is important to use a multidisciplinary approach which entails the collaboration of doctors, physiotherapists and support systems to manage the condition effectively.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.