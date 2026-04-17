World Haemophilia Day 2026: Causes, risks and how to manage bleeding episodes

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Beauty
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Videos
- Photos
No doubt living with a rare condition such as haemophilia can be overwhelming but did you know that this genetic bleeding disorder can be managed with awareness, care and timely treatment? From understanding what causes bleeding episodes to knowing how to handle them effectively, here is a simple expert-backed guide to help you navigate haemophilia better.
Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood fails to clot smoothly without any interruption. Several studies have pointed out that the condition arises as a result of a lack of clotting factors primarily factor IX (Haemophilia B) or factor VIII (Haemophilia A). According to Dr. Sheikh Bilal, Head of Department, Pathology, Government Medical College, Srinagar while haemophilia is rare it is highly manageable with good care and treatment.
Haemophilia is typically hereditary implying that it is transmitted among families as a result of genetic mutations. It is mostly associated with males compared to females as they tend to be carriers. Rarely haemophilia may also occur without any family history due to a genetic mutation and this make even more crucial for the need to create awareness and early testing.
The first and foremost step to care for haemophilia is diagnosis without which there would be no effective treatment to those in need says Dr. Bilal. Many cases go undiagnosed because of ignorance and inadequate diagnostic centres which is why enhancing healthcare systems, lab infrastructure and screening can be very beneficial to the outcomes.
The symptoms of haemophilia may differ depending on the severity but some typical warning signs are:
It is important to note that haemophilia may cause severe complications if it is left untreated including:
Treatment of haemophilia is mostly based on the replacement of the missing clotting factors with certain methods such as :
Dr. Bilal also highlights the increasing trend of prophylactic treatment where patients are treated through regular factor replacement to avoid bleeding instead of treating it after it has taken place. The doctor says that this will not only decrease the number of visits to hospitals and enhance their quality of life but also decrease long-term complications.
With advancements in treatment and proper care people with haemophilia can lead active, fulfilling lives. It is important to use a multidisciplinary approach which entails the collaboration of doctors, physiotherapists and support systems to manage the condition effectively.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
Yes, haemophilia is a genetic disorder passed down through families, usually via an X-linked recessive pattern.
No, both typically show similar symptoms such as prolonged bleeding, easy bruising and joint bleeds.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information