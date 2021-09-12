World Grandparents Day 2021: Help Your Loved Ones With These Tips On Joint Pain Management

Take your grandparents out for a daily walk. It will increase their mobility and reduce stiffness of joints.

On this World Grandparents Day, take a pledge to make the lives of your loved ones' pain free and happy. Read on to know how.

As we age, our body slows down and aches and pains become a part of daily life. By the time a person becomes a grandparent, the various joints of the body may be constantly swollen, and this may affect mobility and quality of life. Now, if you have a grandparent at home, you know exactly what we are talking about. And, you may be wondering how you can make life easy and pain free for your beloved grandma or grandpa. Today, on the occasion of World Grandparents Day, We reveal some tips and tricks that can ensure just this for your loved ones.

Spreading awareness

Hospitals and healthcare service provides can play a crucial role in helping increase awareness of the specific needs of the elderly. HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, is one establishment which came forward to do this. On the occasion of World Grandparents Day 2021, this multi-specialty facility- conducted a session on joint pain management for elderly people through a Health Talk. The session was conducted by Dr Rajeev Verma, Head of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, who shared tips and insights on joint pain management followed by a yoga session under the guidance of a professional Yoga instructor. The hospital also announced that they will be providing free Ortho consultation to elderly people.

Caring for the elderly in the times of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has turned our lives upside down, has also provided us with the opportunity to bond with our grandparents and ensure they get timely access to treatment and care more than ever before. As Dr Verma says, "When we were growing up, our grandparents taught us to walk, how to ride a bike and they used to take us to a park or a garden. But when they start getting joint pains, it's our time to take care of them." He says that we can help them by being there for them. Even a simple gesture of holding their hands can ease their pain.

How you can help

Joint-related pain in old age cannot be cured. But it can definitely be eased to an extent. Here, we reveal a few tips to help your grandparents ease their pain and retain their mobility.

Take them for a walk.

Introduce them to light exercises after consulting a doctor.

Perform yoga together to motivate them.

Help them plan their diet by including nutritious, healthy and fresh foods to their daily meals.

If they are on the heavier side, talk to them about it and motivate them to lose weight.

Treatment options

Doctors usually treat age-related joint pains with pain killers. Sometimes, they may also inject the knee with steroids. If nothing else works, then surgical options like partial knee or complete knee replacement is advised.