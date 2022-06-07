World Food Safety Day: Practice Food Hygiene, Save Yourself From These Diseases

World Food Safety Day 2022

On World Food Safety Day today, let us be more aware of foodborne illnesses, an issue which plagues a huge population of the world and let us take a step towards awareness and how to consume food safely and stay healthy.

Nutrition and food safety are interlinked with each other. According to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), 600 million almost 1 in 10 people in the world fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420 000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Children under the age of five carry 40 per cent of the food borne disease burden and about 125 000 children die because of it every year. On World Food Safety Day today, let us be more aware of an issue which plagues a huge population of the world and let us take a step towards awareness and how to consume safely and stay healthy.

What Is Food Borne Disease?

Food borne illnesses are usually infectious or toxic in nature and caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food. Chemical contamination can lead to acute poisoning or long-term diseases, such as cancer. Many foods borne diseases may lead to long-lasting disability and death.

Many different disease-causing germs can contaminate foods, so there are many different types of foods borne infections. This is also sometimes called food poisoning.

Researchers have identified more than 250 food borne diseases

Most of them are infections, caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, and parasites, Prions

Harmful toxins and chemicals also can contaminate foods and cause food borne illness

Diseases Caused By Bacteria In Food

The following are the diseases that food bacteria cause.

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain and

Diarrhoea or profuse watery diarrhoea

Cholera outbreaks

Miscarriage in pregnant women or death of newborn babies.

Diseases Caused By Virus, Parasites and Prions

Nausea

Explosive vomiting

Abdominal pain

watery diarrhoea

long-lasting liver disease

Diseases Caused By Food Contaminated With Toxins

A long-term exposure to toxic chemicals in food can affect the immune system and normal development, or even cause cancer.

Neurological and kidney damage

Hormonal problems

Reproductive problems

Miscarriage in pregnant women or death of newborn babies.

List Of Food That Are Most Likely To Cause Illnesses

Food borne illnesses are linked to certain foods more than others. On the CDC's most likely list are:

Chicken, beef, pork, turkey

Vegetables and fruits

Raw milk, cheese, other dairy products

Raw eggs

Seafood and raw shellfish

Sprouts

Raw flour

Food can become contaminated in the fields, during processing, or at other places in the food production chain. Animal faeces may contaminate produce. Poor conditions in a manufacturing plant may allow bacteria to grow. Restaurant workers who don't wash their hands properly can spread disease. A field irrigated with contaminated water can affect fruits and vegetables before harvest.

Can You Avoid Food borne Illnesses?

The answer is yes! According to the CDC, there are ways to avoid illnesses, following these rules are a must:

Food borne illness outbreaks are more likely to begin at restaurants than at home, so, to dine out smarter, check a restaurant's inspection score.

Always follow proper kitchen habits at home

Keep a track of how old your grocery items are, especially animal products.

Wash your vegetables properly, with an organic agent, if possible, to avoid ingesting toxins.

Wash all utensils extremely well.

Refrigerate food that is perishable within 2 hours or 1 hour if the outside temperature is 90 degrees or more.