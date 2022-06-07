World Food Safety Day: Practice Food Hygiene, Save Yourself From These Diseases

- Health A-Z
Nutrition and food safety are interlinked with each other. According to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), 600 million almost 1 in 10 people in the world fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420 000 die every year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy life years. Children under the age of five carry 40 per cent of the food borne disease burden and about 125 000 children die because of it every year. On World Food Safety Day today, let us be more aware of an issue which plagues a huge population of the world and let us take a step towards awareness and how to consume safely and stay healthy.
Food borne illnesses are usually infectious or toxic in nature and caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food. Chemical contamination can lead to acute poisoning or long-term diseases, such as cancer. Many foods borne diseases may lead to long-lasting disability and death.
Many different disease-causing germs can contaminate foods, so there are many different types of foods borne infections. This is also sometimes called food poisoning.
The following are the diseases that food bacteria cause.
Food borne illnesses are linked to certain foods more than others. On the CDC's most likely list are:
Food can become contaminated in the fields, during processing, or at other places in the food production chain. Animal faeces may contaminate produce. Poor conditions in a manufacturing plant may allow bacteria to grow. Restaurant workers who don't wash their hands properly can spread disease. A field irrigated with contaminated water can affect fruits and vegetables before harvest.
The answer is yes! According to the CDC, there are ways to avoid illnesses, following these rules are a must:
