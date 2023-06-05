World Environment Day: Are Air Conditioners Risky For Heart Health?

According to reports, up to two to five persons accustomed to living in air conditioned rooms are suffering from heat exhaustion, heat pyrexia, and heat stroke in India.

It is no new information that our planet is getting warmer and warmer every single day. Every year, the climate is becoming more and more unpredictable. Starting from heat waves, earthquakes to cyclones and floods, countries are being ravaged by every kind of natural disasters and are barely able to cope with the after math. But, in this case the phrase 'you reap what you sow' is true.

According to the data presented by experts, the surface temperature of the year 2022 was 0.86 degree Celsius warmer than the the 20th-century average of 57.0 F (13.9 C) and 1.90 F (1.06 C) warmer than the pre-industrial period (1880-1900). This mean that our world is about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer on average.

Heat Waves Have Intensified Over The Years

Heat waves have become one of the biggest health concerns nowadays. Countries who had never experienced a higher temperature than 25 are now ravaged by terrible heat waves. Massive heat waves can cause heat stroke and heat exhaustion and more types of illnesses that we might not be able to count. So, the only way we can get some relief is when we are inside air conditioned rooms. But, now we are forced to pose the question, are air conditioners doing anything bad to our health, especially our heart health? According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, 24% of households in India own Air conditioners or coolers. Now is this good for health or bad? Let us find out what experts say.

Impact Of Air Conditioners On Health

We are already producing an enormous amount of toxins and fumes into the environment and that is one the reasons of global warming and an increase in the climate temperatures. However, in order to function properly on a daily basis, we still need some relief extreme hot weather. AC's and cooler are our only solution to that. But in reality, air conditioners are not good for our health.

When we are in an air conditioned space, we drink less water, we sweat less and our skin might dry out. After this, when we step into the normal room temperature, we might start sweating profusely. This can cause excessive dehydration and can also lead to heat stroke or exhaustion. The intensity of it might increase. The elderly, youngsters, diabetics, and those using diuretics are particularly susceptible to these temperature shifts since they have weakened sweating processes.

What Happens To Our Body When We Are In An AC Room?

Not sweating is not good for health because then the impurities accumulate in our body. Moreover, when we are in an AC room, we do not feel thirsty and that can dehydrate us. Sudden temperature changes can lead to throat aches. Sudden temperature changes are also not good for our heart.

Experts say that, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients going to the hospital for treatment and they want treatment for heat related diseases. Studies state that all these people are accustomed to living in air conditioned environments only. Up to two to five persons suffering from heat exhaustion, heat pyrexia, and heat stroke are being treated in hospitals.

