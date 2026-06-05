World Environment Day 2026: Microplastics in food and water could be impacting your health

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 5, 2026 3:12 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

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Plastic pollution is a major problem for the environment today. Although a great many people know of plastic in oceans and landfill, there is increasing worry that nanoplastic particles are in our food and drinking water. Experts are pointing to the need to be aware of these particular and invisible pollutants which could impact our health on World Environment Day 2026.

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are very small plastic pieces (typically less than 5mm), which could be categorized as fibres, pieces or even larger objects. They are created when larger, longer-lasting plastics like bottles, bags, packaging material and synthetic clothing deteriorate over time. There are even production-intentioned microplastic within industrial products.

They move in the environment, where they are now located almost everywhere, such as in rivers and oceans, in soil, in the air, and even in distant parts of the world.

How do microplastics enter our food and water?

According to Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar is a Consultant Physician & Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "Microplastics can find their way into the food chain through various routes. Plastic particles can be confused for the food and ingested by fish and other marine animals. Then these particles can enter our plates via seafood."

"Also, microplastics have been found in drinking water, bottled water, table salt, fruits and vegetables and processed foods in certain studies. Plastic packaging and containers are also a possible source of contamination of food," the doctor added.

Consequently, the vast majority of people probably are eating small amounts of microplastics everyday without knowing.

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What happens when they enter the body?

The potential chronic effects of microplastics on the human body remain to be studied. But the studies show that this microscopic particle can git through the body harmlessly.

Microplastics have been found in human blood, lungs, liver and placenta in some studies. These particles could induce inflammation, oxidative stress and altered normal function of cells and thus pose concern for researchers.

Why are experts concerned?

The most problematic aspect of it is the extensive global presence of micro plastics from which it is virtually impossible to stay completely away. Exposure occurs via food, water, and even air, so scientists want to have a better handle on the potential for long-term exposure and impacts to health.

Children, pregnant women and individuals with existing health problems may be more susceptible to potential effects. Safety threshold exposure levels are being determined worldwide and means to lower exposure risk are being sought.

What can individuals do?

Getting rid of exposure altogether is sometimes not possible, but there are things people can do about this to minimize exposure. Reduce and eliminate reusable plastic containers, single-use plastics, fresh water consumption when available, and when choosing foods to eat, opt for items with minimal packaging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Research on the long-term health effects of microplastics is still evolving, and readers should consult qualified healthcare professionals for personalized health concerns.