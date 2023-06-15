World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Steps India Can Take To Combat Elder Abuse Effectively

Empowering seniors through education about their rights is crucial in addressing elder abuse.

A large number of older adults face abuse, despite strict laws against it. Today on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, let's talk about the steps we can take to address this growing issue.

India is one of the worst countries when it comes to dealing with the elderly population. Elderly abuse is a concerning issue in India, despite strict laws against it. A national survey revealed that at least five per cent of India's elderly population (aged 60 years and above) experienced ill-treatment in 2020. Bihar recorded the highest share of ill-treated elderly persons in the country, according to Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI). The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed every year on June 15th to raise voice against abuse and suffering inflicted to older people.

On the occasion of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we interacted with Dr Reema Nadig, Co-Founder and COO, KITES Senior Care, to better understand the issue of elder abuse in India and what needs to be done to address it.

Q. How prevalent is elder abuse in India and what is the impact it has on those affected?

In India, elder abuse is a significant concern affecting a substantial number of seniors. This is despite India being a society where taking care of elders is deeply ingrained. The elderly population of India is expected to reach 300 million by 2050, and WHO estimates that about 1 in 6 older Indians (36 million individuals) experience abuse. Elder abuse needs immediate intervention if we are to become a nation that provides the right care for its seniors.

The impact of elder abuse on Indian seniors is profound. It not only leads to physical and psychological suffering but also hampers their overall well-being. Elderly victims of abuse are at a higher risk of depression, anxiety, and declining physical health. Furthermore, elder neglect and abuse often leads to additional burden on healthcare, social isolation, financial exploitation, and reduced quality for older adults in India.

Addressing the prevalence and impact of elder abuse requires a collective effort from all sectors of society. It is crucial that we raise awareness, advocate for policy changes, and provide support to seniors to combat this pressing issue.

Q. How can we combat elder abuse to curtail it?

Elder care begins at home when the immediate family understands changes in behaviour, understands the signs and symptoms, and reacts positively to changing patterns which will require medical attention. Outside our homes, public education and awareness campaigns are crucial in combating elder abuse in India. With a population of over 1.4 billion people, these campaigns play a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge and promoting a culture of respect and care for seniors.

Elder abuse often goes unnoticed or unaddressed due to the victims' fear, dependency on the abuser, or limited avenues for seeking help. The societal reverence for elders often prevents victims from speaking out, aggravating their isolation and suffering. This highlights the need for extensive awareness campaigns to educate families and the public at large about the signs, risks, and legal recourse related to elder abuse in India.

Awareness campaigns along with media collaborations and community outreach programs, can significantly contribute to positively improved behaviours in society. These campaigns empower individuals to identify, prevent, and address elder abuse effectively.

Q What strategies can be used to address elder abuse and what is the role that healthcare providers can play here?

To address elder abuse in India, several strategies can be implemented:

Strengthening legislation and policies : Government intervention is crucial in enacting and enforcing laws that protect the rights of older adults in India. Governments should continuously review and update existing legislation to ensure its effectiveness in preventing and addressing elder abuse. This includes provisions for increased penalties for offenders and streamlined reporting and investigation procedures.

Enhanced professional training : Institutions like KITES Senior Care and caregivers play a vital role in the prevention and intervention of elder abuse. They should receive comprehensive training on recognizing the signs of abuse, conducting assessments, and implementing effective care strategies. This training should also emphasise the importance of maintaining the dignity, autonomy, and well-being of older adults.

Promoting social support networks : Building robust social support networks for seniors in India is crucial. Community organisations, senior centres, and support groups can provide avenues for socialisation, emotional support, and assistance, thereby reducing the vulnerability of older adults to abuse.

Implementing reporting systems : Establishing accessible and confidential reporting systems in India is essential to encourage individuals to report cases of elder abuse without fear of reprisals. These systems should be supported by clear protocols for reporting, investigation, and follow-up actions.

Q. How educating seniors about their rights can help in addressing elder abuse?

Empowering seniors through education about their rights is crucial in addressing elder abuse. Doing so enables them to recognize and assert their rights, take preventative actions, and seek help when needed. Seniors must be informed about their legal rights through workshops, informational materials, and accessible resources tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, seniors need to be aware of available support services and reporting mechanisms to seek assistance in case of abuse. By promoting self-advocacy and empowerment, we empower seniors to actively protect themselves and contribute to preventing elder abuse.

Through education, seniors can become proactive advocates for their own well-being, reducing their vulnerability to abuse and promoting a society that values and respects the dignity of older adults. By recognizing their rights to a safe living environment seniors can make informed decisions and play an active role in safeguarding their own well-being.

Q. You mention the need for collaborative efforts between various stakeholders to combat elder abuse effectively. Please elaborate on the same.

In India, collaborative efforts and partnerships are essential to combat elder abuse:

Government and NGOs : Collaboration between the government and non-governmental organisations is critical for the development and implementation of policies, programs, and services aimed at preventing elder abuse. Together, they can ensure a comprehensive approach to address the issue.

Healthcare and social services : Collaboration between healthcare providers and social services agencies in India is vital. Sharing information, conducting joint training programs, and establishing referral networks can facilitate early detection, intervention, and comprehensive support for victims.

Community organisations and volunteers : Engaging community organisations and volunteers in India can help raise awareness, provide support to victims, and implement preventive programs at the grassroots level. Their involvement ensures a localised and targeted response to elder abuse.

By fostering collaborative efforts and partnerships in India, we can effectively tackle elder abuse, protect the rights of older adults, and promote a society that values and supports the well-being of seniors.

