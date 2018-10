Mushrooms are a great source of minerals and vitamins which include potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, vitamin C, riboflavin and vitamin D and can be beneficial for your overall health. Did you know? The magnificent mushrooms can help you to regulate your high cholesterol levels, can help you to deal with breast cancer, prostate cancer, and diabetes and can help you to cut those excess kilos too. Moreover, it can help you to manage your blood sugar levels. Yes, you have heard it right! This might mushroom can do so.

Shiitake, white button, morels and Portobello mushrooms have healing powers which can be helpful for you. They are loaded with fibre, protein, vitamin B and D that help you to stay fit and fine. Fantastic mushrooms can keep your blood sugar levels and diabetes, in check. A chronic health condition due to which the body is unresponsive to insulin or your pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin is known as diabetes. This can further spike your blood sugar levels.

Mushroom consumption interlinked with managing blood sugar levels and diabetes

• According to a study, consuming white button mushrooms every day, act as a prebiotic by improving the microbial community in the gut, which could then enhance the glucose regulation in your liver. So, start eating it today! You will surely be able to control your diabetes.

• The amazing mushroom is abundant in soluble and insoluble fibres, which result in gradual spikes in your blood sugar levels. Hence, they are a boon for people suffering from diabetes.

• Are you aware that mushrooms carry anti-inflammatory properties which can help them to deal with inflammation? Health ailments like diabetes and many more, cause due to inflammation.

• Mushrooms can help you to control your weight and this can also help you to regulate your blood sugar levels. It is low in calories and can help you to stay full for a longer time. Ta da, you won’t go overboard and you will be able to stay in top shape and manage your blood sugar level.