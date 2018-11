Diabetes is a lifestyle condition which will require a lifelong care and management. Diabetes is a chronic disorder, which has no cure. You may suffer from diabetes when the pancreas does not secrete sufficient amount of insulin or when your body cells become resistant to insulin. Hence, your blood sugar cannot get into the cells for storage, which causes complications. So, make sure that you opt for these important tricks and manage your blood sugar levels.

Add low glycaemic foods to your diet as they are low in carbs and keep sugar level in control. Since, if you tend to eat foods high in carbohydrates they can spike your blood sugar levels. You can opt for quinoa and many more foods to stay healthy, fit and fine. You should eat fibrous foods: If you are a diabetic, you should say YES to fibrous foods. They will take a longer time to digest and can help you to stay full. Thus, you will be able to keep a check on your blood sugar levels. So, include foods like pears, broccoli, carrots and beets and so on, in your daily diet.

The take-home message: Along with a good diet you will also have to stay physically active by exercising regularly. Hence, a well-balanced diet and exercise can help you to deal with diabetes.