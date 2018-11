According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.4 million deaths take place due to high blood sugar. Diabetes is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7% diabetic population belonging to the age group of 20-70 years. The global burden for type 2 diabetes in India is estimated to be 58 per cent from 51 million people, in the year 2010 to 87 million in the year 2030. The rising prevalence of diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases is due to factors like rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and increasing life expectancy. The most important risk factors responsible for diabetes are obesity and overweight. But, diabetes burden can be prevented or delayed by following a healthy diet and regular exercise. The figures are shocking and alarming. So, if you are a diabetic and you want to keep your blood sugar levels in control then you should watch what you eat and make healthy additions like clove to your diet.

Yes, you have heard it right! Cloves can be a boon for diabetics. Clove has anti-inflammatory and antidiabetic properties and it can help you to fight inflammation and is good for your respiratory health. Furthermore, clove carries a compound called as nigericin, which can help you to enhance your insulin secretion along with the health of those cells which help produce insulin. So, just go for it and speak to your expert in the quantity you should opt for.

Here, we tell you why clove is good for the patients suffering from diabetes.