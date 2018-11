According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worldwide, around 150 million people have diabetes mellitus, and the number may well double by 2025. This is shocking and alarming. Much of this increase will take place in developing countries and this will be due to population growth, ageing, faulty food habits, obesity and sedentary lifestyles. By 2025, most people suffering from diabetes in developed countries will be aged 65 years or more, in developing countries most it will be in the age group of 45-64 years.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, in the year 2017, there were over 72.946.400 cases of diabetes in India. Hence, diabetes needs a proper care and management. A diabetic will be able to manage his blood sugar levels if he/ she gives up his/her faulting eating habits, follows a healthy diet and stays physically active along with taking regular medications prescribed by the doctor. So, one has to make healthy lifestyle modifications to beat diabetes. Eat foods which can help you to control your blood sugar levels and luscious cherries can be one of them.

Cherries are jam-packed with nutrients and vitamins and can help you to stay in top shape. They are anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to bring your numbers down and are good for your heart health. Along with that, the mighty cherries can help you to deal with diabetes. Yes, you have heard it right! The magnificent fruit doesn’t trigger spikes and crashes in your blood sugar and insulin levels and can help you to keep your debates in control. So, here we tell you how those little wonderful cherries can be beneficial for a patient suffering from diabetes.