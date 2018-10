World Diabetes Day is knocking around the corner and you should know that diabetes just does not include type 1 and type diabetes. Diabetic ketoacidosis is another interesting spectrum that is bothering many. Diabetic ketoacidosis hits your body when it is unable to produce adequate insulin. That leads your body to break down fat in tons, thereby generating a stock of acids in your bloodstreams and there you are with diabetic ketoacidosis. If your breath smells like a nail polish or bears a fruity smell, you need to immediately go meet a doctor. Apart from that the other symptoms you need to keep a notice on are excessive thirst, repeated urination, nausea and vomiting, pain in the abdomen, fatigue, shortness of breath and confusion out of no reason. Here are some tips to manage and prevent diabetic ketoacidosis.

Manage diabetes with commitment: Make sure you become your own doctor and do not wait for instructions to manage diabetes. Eat healthy and exercise daily. Do not skip oral diabetes medication or insulin if they are prescribed by your doctor.

Check your blood sugar level at least thrice: You got to watch over your blood sugar level at least three to four times a day. Do it more often if you feel fatigued and stressed. Monitoring blood sugar at frequent interval will ensure it is within target level.

Adapt your insulin dosage as per your need: Learn from an expert about adjusting your insulin dosage at par with your blood sugar level, eating habit, physical activity, level of stress and tiredness. Once you are aware of your own body condition, you will know when exactly to go for an emergency care.

Monitor your ketone level: If you feel ill or excessively stressed out, do go for a ketone test. Get yourself a urine ketone test kit and test your urine. In case ketone level is moderately high, do consult a doctor immediately. Do not neglect and delay it. You may need to take in more insulin shots soon.