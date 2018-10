Jamun has several nutritional values and numerous medicinal benefits. It is also called as black plum and Indian blackberry. This fruit can help in controlling and combating many health conditions such as heart diseases, cancer, arthritis, stomach disorders and diabetes. Jamun is also good for sexual health. Here in this article, we will discuss how Jamun seeds aid in controlling blood sugar naturally and about the nutritional value of Jamun.

The colour of this fruit is dark purple and it contains a single seed inside which is greenish-yellow in colour. The fruit tastes sweet and sour. And it is loaded with various minerals, nutrients and vitamins. They are a great source of antioxidants which aid in flushing out free radicals from our body. The seeds also help in detoxifying our system naturally. This fruit helps in boosting your immune system.

Some of the common benefits of jamun include it control diabetes, aids in lowering blood pressure, detoxifies your body, purifies the blood, fight anaemia, treat stomach disorders.

Jamun controls diabetes

Jamun aids in controlling blood sugar. It is used for various ayurvedic medicines. The seeds are dried and crushed into powder. To make sure the sugar levels remain under control naturally this powder should be consumed before every meal. Jamun aids in reducing blood sugar levels because it has got hypoglycemic properties. This fruit also contains substances called jambosine and jamboline. Both the substances lower the rate of sugar released into the blood and help in increasing the insulin levels in the body.

How to consume jamun seeds for diabetes?

Dry the seeds, then grind them in a mixer. The coarse powder should be stored in an air-tight container. Take a glass of water, add a teaspoon of the powder, stir it well. Drink it daily to experience its amazing health benefits. Consume this drink on an empty stomach.