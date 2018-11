World Diabetes Day is knocking at the door and in case you are diabetic and are tired of the conventional treatment of diabetes with all that pangs of insulin dose and daily drugs that are most often quite not good for your health with an array of side effects, here is something which you absolutely should not miss. Learn about the alternative treatments for diabetes that aim to treat the body and the mind.

Diet and Exercise: Diet and exercise are considered to be the most effective alternative medicine for treating diabetes. This is because what you eat and how much active you are directly effect the blood sugar level and health. The American Diabetes Association recommends doing resistance exercises twice every week for people without restrictions on activity. Not just that, it is suggested that those suffering from type 2 diabetes should target for at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity every week.

Herbs and supplements: Aloe Vera, spinach, broccoli and potatoes containing alpha-lipoic acid, chromium supplements, cinnamon, garlic, ginseng and magnesium are considered to be some of the potent herbal and supplemental modes of treating diabetes. However, experts say that you should always consult your doctor before taking any of these.

Mind and body therapies: Due to increased possibility and risk of depression and anxiety related to diabetes, mind-body approaches can work a great deal in treating these associated concerns. Aromatherapy and other relaxation techniques like meditation can help you getting relief from diabetes induced stress, anxiety and depression. Acupressure and acupuncture can also help in keeping your mind and body stable despite being diabetic.