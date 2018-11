Diabetic problems can occur if you have too much glucose in your body for a longer period of time. High blood sugar can damage many parts of the body such as eyes, kidney, heart and blood vessels. Some of the common causes of diabetes include excessive consumption of processed sugary foods, lack of exercise and obesity. People those who have a family history are at a higher risk of diabetes. Thus, one should always remember that diabetes is a serious condition that can cause complications which include neurological and cardiovascular damage. Thus, you will need to take preventative measures if you are living with diabetes. To prevent diabetes problems you need to keep your blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol under control. You develop an eating plan which can be right for your weight, medications and age, but it is always better to ask a dietician. However, there are other ways by which you can control diabetes.

Quit smoking

Smoking is a bad choice for people having diabetes, usually stressful situations make people make smoke more and more. However, if you have type 2 diabetes then smoking can be especially dangerous. To keep diabetes under control quitting smoking is one of the steps.

Date with your dietician

To keep diabetes in control a dietician is a valuable resource. A dietician can set up a meal plan according to a person’s age, medications, weight and activity level, which includes several days’ worth of sample snacks and meals. To fit the diet plan in your daily routine the plan is made.

Physical activities

People having type 2 diabetes can boost insulin sensitivity if they include fitness in their daily routine. Type 2 diabetes make a person insulin resistant, So, to pick up the glucose uptake to your body’s cells involving in physical activities is important. Practising exercises are generally convenient and at the same time, it is quite effective in controlling diabetes.