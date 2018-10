One can keep the blood sugar levels in check if he or she follows a right diet and a healthy lifestyle. © Shutterstock

Diabetes is a condition that happens due to high blood sugar. Recently, this is one of the most common conditions faced by millions across the world. At times diabetes management becomes tough due to late diagnosis and lack of awareness. But one can keep the blood sugar levels in check if he or she follows a right diet and a healthy lifestyle. But there are several restrictions when it comes to diabetic diet. Generally, people recommend putting a restriction on carbohydrates.

But to generate energy carbohydrates are utmost important for our body. Thus, eliminating carbs from your diet completely may not be the best idea. Try to include more complex carbohydrates in your diet. Complex carbohydrates are full of fibres. Fibres take long to break down hence they prevent blood sugar spikes and are not digested quickly by your system. Here, in this article, we have mentioned the names of a few foods which are beneficial for diabetes patients.

Dairy: Yoghurt, milk and cheese are all sources of healthy carbohydrates. Over the high-fat ones, these are the best low-fat versions.

Sweet Potato: This vegetable is very effective in ensuring that your blood sugar levels do not fluctuate. They are a traditional treatment for diabetes.

Buckwheat: Buckwheat contains slow-release carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels. It is rich in both insoluble and soluble fibre. It is also packed with manganese and magnesium, which are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism.

Whole grains: Whole grains are loaded with fibre and it can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood.

Beans: Beans a high-fibre food and a starchy form of carbohydrate. While the healthy carbohydrate content varies in every kind of beans.

Thus, you should try all forms of them be it black or red. You can add them in salads, soups or have them with sprouts.