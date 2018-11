World Diabetes Day is on November 14, so here we will discuss about some everyday habits which lead to diabetes. Nowadays, diabetes is more like an epidemic. However, most of us still believe that over-consumption of sugar can lead to diabetes. But we all should know that if there is a family history then the risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes increases. Though, eating a lot of products can indirectly increase the risk.

Well, if you consume more sugar then it may cause obesity which might lead to diabetes later on. So, to prevent diabetes changing dietary habits can be one small step. However, if you understand one simple principle it may help further. Some foods lack fibre and contain carbohydrates which can be easily digested. Such foods may disturb normal the blood sugar levels and are unhealthy for your system.

If you cannot control diabetes effectively, then other complications like stroke, amputation, blindness, impotence and heart attack may occur. Therefore, simple daily habits are also important. Eating unhealthy calories and lack of any physical activity may be dangerous. Any habit that causes weight gain or obesity simply increases the risk of diabetes. That is why it is always advisable to consume carbohydrates which are slowly digested by the body. Consuming fibre rich diet is safer. Well, there are also some other habits that lead to diabetes apart from such eating habits. Let’s discuss about them.

Sugary Drinks

Through sugary drinks, most of the excess calories get into your system. So, try to avoid them. Sweet beverages, aerated drinks, sodas, etc increases the risk of obesity and diabetes.

Lack Of Fibre

It is better to change your habits if you eat only starchy foods devoid of any fibre.

Midnight Binging

During midnight, sleeplessness and stress should not lead to eating extra calories. It is one of the worst everyday habits that cause diabetes.

Starchy Foods

Unfortunately, white rice and white bread lead to unhealthy blood sugar levels. Thus, change your eating habits.