Across the world, November 14 will be marked as World Diabetes Day. Thus, here in this article, we will discuss about some healthy snacks which diabetic patients can consume. In recent days, diabetes has become more like an epidemic. However, we should always remember that if there is a family history then the risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes increases. Though, eating a lot of products can indirectly increase the risk. Therefore, to prevent diabetes changing dietary habits can be one small step. However, if you understand one simple principle it may help further. Some foods lack fibre and contain carbohydrates which can be easily digested. Such foods may disturb normal the blood sugar levels and are unhealthy for your system.

If you cannot control diabetes effectively, then other complications like stroke, amputation, blindness, impotence and heart attack may occur. Eating unhealthy calories and lack of any physical activity may be dangerous. Any habit that causes weight gain or obesity simply increases the risk of diabetes. Hence, eating a few diabetic-friendly snacks might help diabetic patients, let’s discuss about them.

Apples: An apple a day keeps the doctor at bay. But you just need to eat one, not more than that. They are a rich source of dietary fibre and keeps you feeling fuller for a long time. Apple could help you control your calorie intake if consumed before a meal. But one should keep in mind that it does contain carbohydrates. One can have a spoon of peanut butter along with an apple to add protein, both the ingredients keep blood sugars levels in check.

Salted Nuts: One could include peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, and almonds. However, it is best to choose the roasted ones without a lot of added salt. These are a rich source of fibres, proteins, Omega-3 fatty acids. It is always advisable that we limit ourselves to just a handful for getting all the benefits.

Greek Yoghurt: It is a very good source of protein and calcium. It has more potassium and is low in sodium which balances out with the body. Top it off with nuts, berries, or fruits to make it a delicious snack. It contains gut bacteria which is very good for your stomach. It also has vitamin B12 that keeps the blood sugar levels in check and also helps in blood formation.