As we celebrate World Diabetes Day and Children’s Day today in India, the irony is too stark to ignore. Diabetes affects more than 70 million people in our country. And, it is indeed alarming that more and more children are falling victim to this disease. Known as juvenile diabetes, the condition – both Type 1 and Type 2 – affects 1 in 10 children in India. The blame can squarely fall on an unhealthy lifestyle, consumption of processed and packaged food, as well as increasing screen time. In juvenile diabetes, the pancreas does not produce enough insulin to break down sugar. This leads to the build-up of glucose in the bloodstream. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition and Type 2 diabetes is the result of an infection that damages pancreatic function. The latter is an outcome of wrong eating habits that make children obese and hamper pancreatic function in them.

Signs to watch out for

It is important to understand that due to rapid growth and hormonal changes, diabetes can progress rapidly and be more aggressive in children. The condition must be diagnosed and managed in a timely manner. Otherwise, failing which it can lead to other health complications including heart and eye diseases and nerve disorders. While Type 1 diabetes usually has no symptoms, children with Type 2 diabetes may exhibit the following indications.

Extreme thirst and urination; in some children, bed wetting can be an early sign

Tiredness and exhaustion after minimal activity; drowsiness

Pain in the abdomen, nausea and vomiting

Excessive weight loss and recurrent infections

Dry skin and tongue, smelly breath and excess sweating

Treatment and management of juvenile diabetes

While insulin therapy is recommended for Type 1 diabetes, for children with Type 2 diabetes, lifestyle corrections are imperative. The right combination of a healthy diet and physical activity are needed in such children and, as adults, the responsibility lies with us to ensure that they develop healthy habits. Some things one can follow include:

Walk/cycle whenever possible and take the stairs instead of the lift

Encourage family mealtime and the importance of wholesome meals. Make kids understand that a healthy diet paves the way for better health. They can even be involved in age-appropriate household chores. Remember to never use food as a reward. Instead of juices, encourage them to drink water.

Encourage children to engage in physical activity or sports that they enjoy.

Limit screen time to 2 hours in a day and take frequent physical activity breaks while studying or using any gadget. It is important that children have a proper routine and remember to put away all screens at least an hour before bedtime.

In conclusion

The World Health Organisation describes juvenile diabetes as an exploding nightmare and, to come out of this, adults should become role models that children can follow. Diabetes is difficult to manage, especially in children. It needs time and effort and one must ensure that being diagnosed with the condition does not affect a child negatively. Parents must offer constant support and understanding and help them cope with the condition by making necessary lifestyle changes. It is a must to assure them that a diabetes diagnosis is not the end of life.