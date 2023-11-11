World Diabetes Day 2023: Expert Decodes The Link Between Blood Sugar And Heart Rate

World Diabetes Day- 14 Nov

The Impact of Blood Sugar on Heart Rate: Understanding the Critical Link

As young heart deaths are increasing, it is really important to know about all the factors that can be responsible for it and take timely precautions. The complex relationship between blood sugar levels and heart rate has been one such factor. According to Dr. Abhijit Borse, an interventional cardiologist at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, high blood glucose and hyperinsulinemia (higher insulin in the blood i.e., between 5 and 15 U/m) can have a substantial effect on heart rate and can lead to complications, specially for people who have diabetes.

The human body operates within a delicate balance, and blood sugar levels play a vital role in maintaining this equilibrium. According to the National Heart Institute, adults with diabetes are at a significantly higher risk of developing heart disease as compared to those without diabetes. For individuals without diabetes, maintaining a blood glucose level between 70 and 120 mg/dL is considered ideal. Hormones within the body regulate these levels, ensuring that they remain within the range. However, in people with diabetes, this hormonal balance is disrupted, leading to fluctuations in blood sugar levels that can have a direct impact on heart rate.

In cases where blood sugar levels drops to dangerous low, the body may release catecholamine hormones, leading to an increase in blood glucose levels. On the other hand, elevated blood sugar levels prompt the release of insulin and other hormones to bring the levels back down to a safe range. However, in individuals with diabetes, the dysfunctional hormonal regulation often leads to sustained high blood sugar levels, which can have negative effects on the heart over time.

Long-term exposure to elevated blood sugar levels can also cause serious harm, such as:

Heart attacks Nerve damage Vision impairment Stroke Kidney diseases

Individuals, especially those who have diabetes, must take preventative steps in order to mitigate the risks related to elevated blood sugar levels, such as:

Incorporating physical exercise into daily routine Monitoring of blood sugar levels regularly Adhering to the prescribed insulin dosage (for individuals with type 1 diabetes) Consulting a cardiologist or a dietitian to establish a balanced diet plan Adopting stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga.

By adopting a holistic approach that combines medicine, regular exercise, healthy-eating habits, and stress management techniques, individuals can effectively minimize the risks associated with fluctuations in blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy heart rate.