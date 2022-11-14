World Diabetes Day 2022: Busting Common Myths Related To Diabetes And Eyesight

Careful management of your diabetes by consulting your diabetologist and eye doctor on regular basis is the best way to prevent vision loss.

Proper care of your eyes is very essential for maintaining good vision, especially diabetic patients who is at higher risk of losing vision.

The word 'diabetes' evokes conversations around diet, visits to a diabetologist, and checking blood sugar. While this is important, the impact of diabetes on eye health is not discussed often. There are many effects, but we give them a go-by because we think nothing happens to the eyes due to diabetes. We seek an ophthalmologist's advice only when the impact is visible and the eyes begin to exhibit different problems. In fact, we should know that there are many myths around diabetes and eyesight, and it is important to be aware of these to seek treatment if you experience eye problems. Understanding and busting these myths is important on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

COMMON MYTHS SURROUNDING DIABETES RELATED EYE PROBLEMS

Herr, we have compiled a few very common misconceptions that people have about diabetes related eye problems.

#1 Myth: I can understand my eye problem, if something is serious with it

Reality: With many types of eye disorders, patients usually don't notice any symptoms unless eyes are examined by an ophthalmologist.

TRENDING NOW

#2 Myth: Only type 1 diabetes patients are impacted by diabetic retinopathy

Reality: Anyone with diabetes can get diabetic eye disease, it doesn't discriminate between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can also affect someone with gestational diabetes.

#3 Myth: Diabetic retinopathy can lead to blindness always

Reality: Careful management of your diabetes by consulting your diabetologist and eye doctor on regular basis is the best way to prevent vision loss.

#5 Myth: I'm in a very early diabetes stage, so I don't need eye examination

Reality: Eye examination is done as soon as you are diagnosed with diabetes. From then on eye checkup is done based on eye doctor's advice. According to a study, patients with early and type 2 diabetes have retinopathy at the time of the first diagnosis of diabetes.

You may like to read

#5 Myth: Cataract protects from diabetic retinopathy

Reality: No. Because of the opaque lens, doctor cannot see the damaged retina behind the lens. This can lead to delay in seeking treatment.

#6 Myth: Insulin treatment causes blindness

Reality: False. If used at the right time, insulin can prevent blindness.

# 7 Myth: I got new glasses and now my vision is alright, that means my eyes are healthy!

Reality: Many times, the conditions that affect the eye in a patient with diabetes like proliferative retinopathy, retinal bleeding and detachment, and glaucoma are all silent with patient enjoying clear vision until it's too late. Many serious eye diseases do not affect central vision until late in their genesis.

Proper care of your eyes is very essential for maintaining good vision, especially diabetic patients who is at higher risk of losing vision. It is also good to go in for an annual eye check-up to prevent eye-related problems. Above all, maintain a lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and healthy eating to better manage your blood glucose levels.

(This article is authored by Dr. Minija. C K, Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Retina, Uvea and Cataract, Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore)

RECOMMENDED STORIES