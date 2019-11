Everyone knows the importance of exercise and therapeutic effects of yoga in regulating the blood sugar levels. Physical activity not only helps preventing the risk but also help in better management if you already are suffering with it. It also helps in preventing risks of further complications which can damage health in an irreversible way. There can be no better day that World Diabetes Day to discuss about the effectiveness of physical activity on diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2019

World Diabetes Day is observed globally every year on 14 November in order to generate awareness regarding this lifestyle disease. It was founded by International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation in 1991 as a response to sudden spurt in the number of diabetes cases. Now it’s led by International Diabetes Federation and organisation from over 160 countries are part of it apart from celebrities, healthcare professional, politicians and general public. World Diabetes Day has a specific theme of celebration each year; family and diabetes is the theme for 2019.

Exercise and diabetes

According to the study published in the journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, patients with type-2 diabetes should have a prescribed exercise routine to control their blood sugar levels. The study says that sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets are two factors responsible for the increase in the number of type-2 diabetes cases. The study found that people diagnosed with diabetes are not physically active.

Talk to your doctor to prescribe a customised workout plan for you. After considering other health issues and condition, the duration and intensity of the workout can be decided. However, 30 minutes to one hour of exercise is a must for diabetic patients. Go can choose between brisk walking, aerobics, meditation and cardio or make a balanced mix of all these for a wholesome session.

Exercise can keep cardiovascular problems at bay

Diabetic patients are always at an increased of getting cardiovascular complications. Diabetes impact the health of blood arteries over the years leading to poor cardiac health. Working out can help keep blood sugar levels in control protecting you from cardiovascular ailments in future.

Exercise helps keeping cholesterol in control

Exercise is key in controlling cholesterol. If you have cholesterol problem and is diagnosed with diabetes too, make sure you workout for at least 30 minutes. It keeps the levels of good cholesterol up and saves your heart from future complications. This also helps in controlling blood pressure levels. Diabetes and high blood pressure together is not a healthy combination to live with.

Exercise and insulin resistance

Many diabetic patients think that because they are on insulin, they don’t have to exercise. That’s not true. You have to workout in order to make insulin effective. In fact, exercise not only helps in reducing blood sugar level but also insulin resistance. In case, you feel your blood sugar levels are uncontrolled even after insulin intake, it could be because of your improper exercise routine.

Yoga and diabetes

With more and more number of people being diagnosed with diabetes, health experts are looking for newer healthier ways to manage it. As discussed above, exercise is a cornerstone for managing blood sugar levels. One of the aspects of exercise is yoga that promised holistic healing from this lifestyle disease. Yoga is nothing but an extension of healthy lifestyle.

Apart from managing blood sugar levels and keeping one fit, yoga also helps dealing with stress—a major contributor to the onset and progression of the diabetes. Yoga helps reducing the secretion of glucagon, a hormone released during stress that increases blood sugar levels. It also increases the effectiveness of insulin in body.

Yoga can also be beneficial in long to manage weight and reduce fat accumulation—these two are two major risk factors for diabetes. Yoga also works on breathing pattern of the person, which is beneficial in increasing oxygenated-blood flow in body. It calms mind and is rejuvenating. Diabetes also makes person a little lazy for the extra flow of sugar in blood. Exercising and yoga can help keep you active which reduces the sugar levels and complications.