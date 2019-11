Today is World Diabetes Day. First initiated in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organisation, this day seeks to raise awareness about the metabolic disease. November 14 is also the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922. Day. According to the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease. It indicates a high level of glucose in your blood stream. If left untreated, it can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

This is also a preventable disease. Despite there being a genetic factor involved, minor lifestyle and diet changes can easily help people avoid the development of this condition. With awareness about prevention and management of this condition, one can significantly bring down the risk of diabetes.

History and significance of World Diabetes Day

First initiated in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organisation, this day aims to spread awareness about this metabolic disorder. In 2006, the United Nations officially recognised this day with its Resolution 61/225. It is celebrated every year on November 14. This day marks the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

World Diabetes Day is, in fact, the biggest diabetes awareness campaign with a global reach of over 1 billion people. More than 160 countries participate in this global campaign. The logo of World Diabetes Day is a blue circle. This blue circle was chosen to signify the unity of the global community in the face of a diabetes epidemic.

Aim of World Diabetes Day

The aim of this day is to spread awareness about the metabolic disorder. World Diabetes Day highlights the efforts of the International Diabetes Federation to fight this disease through the year. It seeks to educate people about diabetes and teach them the importance of managing and treating this condition. Diabetes is today a major health issue in almost all countries. It is essential that people across diverse regions and backgrounds are made aware of the implications of this disorder.

Theme of World Diabetes Day 2019

Th theme this year for World Diabetes Day is ‘Family and Diabetes’. This theme is carried forward from last year and it focuses on the impact that diabetes can have on a family. The International Diabetes Federation seeks to extend support to affected families and help them with diabetes management, treatment, care, prevention and awareness.

This day is commemorated across the world by spreading awareness about the disease. People and groups organise talks and meeting where support is extended to diabetics. Activities are undertaken to educate people about causes and prevention of this disorder. Basically, any activity that promotes and educates people about the prevention, management, and care of this disease is undertaken by various groups and organisations.

Themes of World Diabetes Day since 2013 are

2013: Protect our Future: Diabetes Education and Prevention.

2014: Go Blue for Breakfast.

2015: Healthy Eating.

2016: Eyes on Diabetes.

2017: Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future.

2018–2019: The Family and Diabetes – diabetes concerns every family.