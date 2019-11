World Diabetes Day is observed globally every year on 14 November in order to generate awareness regarding the lifestyle disease. It was founded by International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation in 1991 as a response to sudden spurt in the number of diabetes cases. Now it’s led by International Diabetes Federation and organisation from over 160 countries are part of it apart from celebrities, healthcare professional, politicians and general public. World Diabetes Day is celebrated with a specific theme each year; family and diabetes is the theme for 2019.

Diabetes impacts many—from youngsters, teenagers to adults and older people. It can be prevented and controlled with right medications and preventive measure. As we celebrate the day of awareness and information regarding the disease, let’s see some myths that many of us still believe.

Myth: If my recent tests for diabetes have come out normal, there’s no risk of disease aggravation in future.

Fact: That’s not true. In what way the disease may turn its course for you depends on the number of years you have had the disease for and how careful you have been all these years. Those who have it in control all through their diabetic period have healthier future than those who don’t. Fluctuating sugar levels due to uncontrolled food habits and sedentary life may pose greater complications in future.

Myth: If I have been diagnosed with earlier stage of diabetes at the onset of my pregnancy, I cannot keep the pregnancy.

Fact: No, that’s not the case always. The diabetes that happens during the pregnancy is called gestational diabetes. The best idea is to discuss it with your doctor first. The fact the sugar levels prescribed for pregnant women are different than normal. It’s not necessary to give up the pregnancy but you must maintain sugar levels all through the nine-months for your and baby’s health.

Myth: All types of diabetes are the same

Fact: No, it’s pointless to give different names to different conditions if they are the same. Three most common types of diabetes—Type 1, type-2 and gestational diabetes—have different symptoms and different treatments. Depending on the type, the treatment can range from everyday management to a specific time period. Listen to your doctor and discuss your type of diabetes for further care and management.

Myth: Only people with type-1 diabetes need insulin

Fact: Type-1 diabetic patients do depend on insulin replacement. However, type-2 diabetes is a progressive disease and almost 50 per cent of patients do need insulin support six to ten years after the disease is diagnosed. In type-2, pancreas produces lesser amount of insulin over the years.

Myth: Being on insulin means you can skip exercise

Fact: It’s one of the most common myths. However, it’s untrue. You still need lifestyle changes like exercising and proper diet in order to make insulin work. Insulin injections alone cannot help in controlling blood sugar levels if you are not exercising. For the body to be receptive of the insulin, you need to strengthen your metabolism.