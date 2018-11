Diabetes induced eye complications are not rare. According to global estimates, tens of thousands of people lose vision to diabetes every year. However, there is good news as well as in most cases, vision loss due to diabetes is both preventable and treatable. Experts believe that a collaborative effort among all stakeholders including the patients suffering from diabetes, healthcare providers and policy makers can effectively help in preventing vision loss. Marking the celebration of World Diabetes Day today, here we are with a list of prevention strategies that can help you avoid loss of vision due to diabetes.

Tame the glucose level in your blood: As shooting blood glucose level is blamed for directly or indirectly causing all forms of diabetic eye diseases, it is essential to keep your blood glucose level in control, say the doctors. According to the Diabetes Complications and Control Trial published in 1993, people suffering from type 1 diabetes can have a lowered risk of diabetes retinopathy by up to 60% with each 10% reduction in average blood glucose levels that is reflected by a person’s glycosylated haemoglobin level. Not just lowering the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, it also helps in curbing the chance of pre-existing diabetic retinopathy getting worse by 43%.

Keep your blood pressure in check: In case you want to cut off the risk of diabetes induced eye related disorders, you got to be very careful about your blood pressure levels. According to experts, you need to keep your blood pressure in control by following an appropriate diet, daily exercise and medicines, if required. This is because the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study revealed that among patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, the risk of developing retinopathy and worsening of existing retinopathy gets even more reduced when you keep your blood pressure level in control. Studies show that a 10/5 mm Hg reduction in blood pressure can reduce the risk of severe vision loss by a whopping 50%.

Control your blood lipid level: Apart from managing blood glucose and pressure levels, improving blood lipid level can also work wonder in preventing diabetes induced vision loss. Experts say that diabetic retinopathy is more common and severe among people with abnormal blood lipid levels, especially elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides. The risk of ischemic optic neuropathy, retinal vascular occlusion and cataract also increases among patients with abnormal lipid levels in blood.

Quit smoking: In case you want to avoid eye problems due to diabetes, make sure you give up your habit of smoking. This is because smoking narrows the blood vessels and increases blood pressure, eventually raising the risk of diabetic eye related disorders.