Diabetes is characterized by high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It is a metabolic disease. Either the cells don’t respond to it properly or production of insulin get reduced. However, there are two types of diabetes, type-1 diabetes and type-2 diabetes or diabetes mellitus. Due to attacks in childhood or by birth type-1 diabetes prevail. And this happens when the pancreas producing insulin are damaged due to autoimmune disease or some infectious disease. On the other hand, type-2 diabetes commonly occurs due to our lifestyle. Some of the common causes of diabetes mellitus include excessive consumption of processed sugary foods, lack of exercise and obesity. People those who have a family history of diabetes are at more risk. Thus, one should always remember that diabetes is a serious condition that can cause complications which include neurological and cardiovascular damage. So, we should know about some common symptoms of type-2 diabetes. Thus, here in this article, we have mentioned the symptoms.

Increased hunger

One of the common signs and symptoms of diabetes mellitus type 2 is increased hunger. The body develops a sudden urge to eat due to extreme highs and lows in blood sugar levels. You crave for foods because the cells don’t get enough glucose.

Frequent urination

If you wake up during the night to empty your bladder and if you notice that you have to urinate more often than usual then this could be a warning sign. To get rid of the excess glucose from the blood the kidneys start working harder.

Fatigue

When the body constantly compensates for the lack of glucose in the cells excessive tiredness can develop. By the urgency to urinate when your sleep get interrupted fatigue can also occur. People start feeling fatigued and experience lower levels of energy.

Excessive thirst

Thirst is one of the major signs of diabetes mellitus type 2. The body will try to replenish them ss you lose more fluids through urination. There is always an intense feeling of dry mouth and thirst.

Extreme weight loss or gain

In adults, this is one of the early signs of diabetes. The body reacts as if it would be starving and starts using proteins from the muscles as insulin is unable to transport glucose in the cells. Unexplained and rapid weight loss requires further investigation and is not healthy. Even excessive consumption of sugary foods can lead to weight gain.