Monitoring blood sugar levels at regular intervals is considered to be the cornerstone of diabetes management. So, knowing how to self-test blood glucose levels at home with portable monitoring devices is crucial if you are suffering from diabetes. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels will help you evaluate the effectiveness of a prescribed insulin therapy and oral medication, dietician-recommended meal plan and other lifestyle modifications that you have made to manage this endocrine disorder. According to one of the most significant studies on the subject, named The Diabetes Control and Complication Trial, published in the journal Diabetes Care, regular testing reduces the risk of developing long-term complications. Actually, the findings of these tests will help your endocrinologist and nutritionist to make the necessary adjustments to your overall diabetes care plan and are likely to minimise the chance of further problems.

On the Occasion of World Diabetes Day today, we tell you how frequently you should measure your blood glucose levels at home.

FACTORS THAT DETERMINE THE IDEAL FREQUENCY OF BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING At HOME

According to the recommendations of the American Diabetes Association, you need to check blood sugar at home at least thrice a day if you are taking multiple insulin shots daily. However, the frequency of testing depends on a myriad of factors.

Medication: Some groups of oral drugs can lead to low blood sugar. If you are on any of them, you may need to test more often. Experts advise that people who are on insulin should test their blood sugar levels multiple times a day.

Changes and modifications: If your doctor has prescribed a new medicine, your nutritionist has added a new type of food, or you have started exercising more or less than before, then you must monitor your blood sugar levels more frequently.

High blood sugar at diagnosis: If you have been diagnosed with very high blood sugar levels, you need to test more often at home. According to the WHO, if you are diagnosed with a fasting glucose level of ≥ 126 mg/dl, and if the figure is <160mg/dl after a meal, then you are a diabetic. If your blood sugar levels are in the range of 500, then you must self-test at home several times a day.

THIS IS HOW SELF MONITORING HELPS

It is not unlikely for you to feel fatigued of continuous monitoring and more so if you are not sure about how to interpret high reading or are unable to figure out what to do with those readings. Here is why you shouldn’t quick self-testing at home.

The findings tell you what to or NOT to eat next time. Checking blood sugar levels before and after a meal can determine if the food that you ate is a problem.

Indicate a sickness. A high blood sugar, in some cases, may be the predictor of an underlying illness.

Help you cut out long-term complications. Regular monitoring gives you better control over the decisions that you can take about lifestyle modifications and guides your doctor nutritionists better on diabetes management. This is how the risk of future complications is minimised.