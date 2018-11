These days diabetes is a common health condition, it has become a household name! According to recent data, China has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world and Chandigarh is the diabetes capital of India. The number of diabetes patients in the world would be around 123 million by the year 2040. This disease has become prevalent over the years due to the changing lifestyle factors of people. Now, even if the person is affected with the disease then there are side-effects caused, be it minor or major. However, there could be certain unusual or unexpected side effects caused by the disease. Even when it comes to diabetes there caused some unexpected side-effects apart from the usual side-effects such as fatigue, weight loss, increase in blood sugar levels, etc. Let’s have a look at some.

Uneven Skin Patches

Without any cause, if you notice that you have developed uneven skin patches then it could be a side-effect of diabetes. Especially people suffering from diabetes type 2 gets dark patches because their body becomes resistant to the insulin hormone being produced. When the excess insulin circulates through the body, stimulate the skin cells to renew rapidly the dark patches are formed. It also stimulates the production of more melanin in the skin, which results in dark velvety patches.

High cholesterol

The high cholesterol could be another side effect of diabetes. When the blood sugar levels are high the insulin in the body will not be used effectively, thus it increases the unhealthy fat cells and cholesterol levels and also lowers the good cholesterol (HDL) levels.

Brain health problems

According to a study published in a journal known as Neurology, described that many people those who suffer from diabetes experience an unexpected side effect like sudden decline their brain and cognitive functions. These could, later on, result in brain diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. And this could happen because the blood flow to the brain in some diabetes patients tend to be unusual.

Gum diseases

People who have diabetes are more prone to gum diseases, according to a public health study conducted at Colombia University. Gum diseases occur in diabetics because the high levels in the blood modify the collagen tissues in the gums, which make them more prone to infections and inflammation. Also, the gum infections can take a long time to heal as diabetes lowers the wound healing capacity.

Hearing loss

According to various studies, diabetes patients are more prone to hearing loss problem. It is also one of the unusual side effects of diabetes. The condition damages the blood vessels of the inner ear, which leads to permanent hearing loss or impaired hearing in patients.