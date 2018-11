In case you are diabetic, your doctor will certainly suggest you to go for daily exercise to keep this endocrine condition at bay. However, you must know that complications related to diabetes may prevent you from doing certain exercises as these may aggravate your condition and deteriorate your health instead of improving it. According to experts, if you have certain diabetes complications, there are some exercises which should not be a part of your fitness regime. On World Diabetic Day, here is a list of complications that may impact your exercises and what you should avoid for improved health conditions.

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR): In case you are suffering from active PDR, a diabetes induced eye condition, you do need to avoid activities that include strenuous lifting, harsh, high impact activities and placing the head in an inverted position for prolonged period of time, say doctors.

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy: This condition may result in loss of sensation and position awareness of your feet. Experts say that if you go for repetitive exercise on your insensitive feet, you may end up in having feet ulcers and fractures. Go for low impact or non-weight bearing activities.

Advanced kidney disease: Diabetes often leads to advanced kidney conditions that restrict your choice of exercises as well. Those who suffer from advanced kidney condition triggered by diabetes should not opt for strenuous activities and only engage in moderate intensity activities, advice experts.

High blood glucose levels: Those suffering from type 1 diabetes and have fasting blood glucose level higher than 250 mg/dl along with the presence of ketones should completely avoid exercises. Those with glucose levels higher than 300 and no ketones should restrict themselves to exercises of moderate intensity. Also, those suffering from type 2 diabetes with blood glucose as high as 400 mg/dl should not go for exercise at all, suggest doctors.