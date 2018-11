According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a growing challenge in India with around 8.7% diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years. Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, and increasing life expectancy are some of the factors which can cause diabetes. Diabetes is the main cause of premature dying, blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation and it was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016.

So, if you are suffering from diabetes then you should be alert as this lifestyle disease can put you at the risk of many other health conditions. We are not kidding here! Diabetes is tied to host of other diseases too. Hence, if you succeed in keeping your diabetes under control then you will be able to manage these conditions as well. So, just beware of these 7 conditions if you are suffering from diabetes.

1: Kidney disease

According to the WHO, diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney failure. Half of all people suffering from diabetes may exhibit signs of early kidney problems. You can tackle them by managing your blood glucose levels, blood pressure, medication in the early stage of kidney damages and screening and early detection of diabetic kidney disease.

2: Heart disease and stroke

According to the WHO, heart disease accounts for approximately 50% of all deaths among people with diabetes in industrialized countries. Risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, high serum cholesterol and obesity. So, just cut down on smoking, alcohol, follow a well-balanced diet and stay physically active to keep your heart in top shape.

3: Diabetic retinopathy

According to the WHO, Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness and visual disability. Diabetes mellitus is linked to damage to the small blood vessels in your retina causing vision loss. According to the findings of the study, in the 15 years of diabetes, approximately 2% of people become blind, while about 10 per cent become visual handicap. Regular eye examinations can help you to prevent vision loss.

4: Diabetic neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy can be termed as one of the most common complications of diabetes and can be fatal. Your nerves can get damaged as your blood vessels have narrowed from fatty deposits because they’re not getting the oxygen and nourishment which they need. Nerve damage can also result due to inflammation. According to the WHO, up to 50 per cent diabetics are affected to some degree. You may experience sensory loss and damage to your limbs due to neuropathy. So, keep your blood glucose level under control and adopt a healthy lifestyle by cutting down on alcohol and smoking.

5: Amputation

According to the WHO, diabetic foot disease, changes in blood vessels and nerves can cause ulceration and subsequent limb amputation. Diabetes can be termed as one of the most common causes of non-traumatic amputation of your lower limb, which can be prevented by taking the good care of the foot.

6: Cataracts

You may develop cataracts or glaucoma if you are suffering from diabetes. So, just go for eye check-ups regularly.