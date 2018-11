People suffering from diabetes will have to stay physically fit by exercising regularly. Regular exercise will improve your body’s sensitivity to insulin and help you to keep your blood sugar levels in control. Furthermore, exercise can help you to cut down your risk of cardiovascular diseases, aid weight loss and enhance your overall well-being.

According to studies, exercise can also improve balance, which is important as many people who are suffering from type 2 diabetes are at risk for obesity and falls as well. Hence, you should make sure that along with following a well-balanced diet you should also stay physically fit and exercise for around half-an-hour. So, just go for these exercises and keep your blood sugar levels under control.

1: You can do weight training

Weight training can be beneficial for diabetics. It can help them to stay fit and fine. Opting for weight training can help the patients suffering from type 2 diabetes to build muscle mass because if you tend to lose muscle mass then you will find it difficult to maintain your blood sugar levels. So, do it and you will be able to gain strength and muscle mass. See to it that you do in under the guidance of an expert and follow the right technique.

2: You can walk Walking can be done anytime and anywhere, as you won’t require any equipment for it. According to studies, walking can be helpful for the patients suffering from type 2 diabetes as it is a good aerobic exercise and can help you to raise your heart rate which is important for type 2 diabetes patients. Thus, you will burn calories and will be able to control your blood sugar levels.

3: You can swim

It is one of the best forms of aerobic exercise which can be useful for diabetics. Moreover, it can be ideal for the people suffering from type 2 diabetes as it doesn’t put pressure on their joints. It can help you to enhance your heart rate, blood circulation and aid weight loss. But, be careful while swimming and take the necessary precautions by wearing the protective gear.

4: You can go for Tai Chi

According to a study, Tai Chi may help patients suffering from type 2 diabetes as it can help them to enhance their balance and reduce nerve damage which is a common diabetic complication. So, just do it today!

5: You can do yoga

According to research, yoga can be good for diabetics as it can help them to lower their body fat, enhance nerve function and can help fight insulin resistance. So, just get, set and do yoga!