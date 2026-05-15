World Dengue Day 2026: Sudden platelet drop can turn a viral fever into a medical emergency, doctor explains in video

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 15, 2026 2:05 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh
Dengue is one of the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral diseases in the world affecting millions of people each year particularly in monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Dengue is generally thought of as simply having a high fever and sore body but it can rapidly turn serious when complications set in inside the body. Healthcare professionals warned people to not take dengue for granted especially when it comes to one of the most serious indicators associated with the disease which is a sudden drop in platelet count that can quickly escalate into a medical emergency.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says that dengue is spread by infected Aedes mosquitoes and if left untreated it can cause internal bleeding, organ failure and shock. Most patients recover with hydration and rest but some have a severe drop in platelets during the "critical" phase of the disease.
Platelets are small blood cells that help prevent bleeding and clot the blood. During dengue infection the virus may impair bone marrow function and hasten the destruction of platelets resulting in a sudden drop in platelets. Normal platelet count is typically around 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood. In severe cases of dengue this platelet count can drop significantly increasing the risk of bleeding complications.
According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that dengue tends to be more severe after fever begins to come down which occurs in Day 5 to Day 7 of the illness. This stage may be hazardous as many think they are getting better when the fever is gone.
Healthcare professionals note that although platelet drop is the major concern it may not be the only one as people experiences signs like plasma leakage, dehydration and bleeding symptoms. Other typical signs and symptoms of dengue include:
But warning symptoms which can't be ignored and must be immediately treated by a medical professional include:
WHO says that prompt treatment and appropriate surveillance can significantly reduce the death rate among those with severe dengue.
According to Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, ConsultantInternal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi
dengue virus causes a response in the immune system damaging platelets and weakening blood vessels. The body also attacks its own platelets in some cases during an infection. It is a condition that can be exacerbated by inadequate hydration and swift treatment.
No specific antiviral drug is available for dengue currently which is why supportive care is very important during recovery. Here are some very basic tips to help minimize problems: